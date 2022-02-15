Chance for rain showers Wednesday morning

It was frosty and calm this morning with lows in the teens, but as expected, the SE wind is now gusting over 30 mph and temps are warming into the 30s under a cloudy sky. The wind shifts to the SW tonight and will gust around 40 mph.

Our low will be near freezing at midnight, and then temps warm into the low 40s by 7am. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers in the morning, and it stays gusty. Temps warm to near 50 by noon with the strong SW wind, but rain showers become more likely. This will not be heavy rain so we don't have to worry about flooding since the ground is frozen.

The cold front arrives mid-afternoon and temps start to drop into the 30s by evening. With that, the rain starts to change over to a wintry mix of rain, sleet and some freezing rain. This should not cause any major icing, but watch out for patchy slick spots. The mix then changes to snow Wednesday night and for Thursday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty of the exact track of this storm, and a fluctuation of 50 miles changes snow totals significantly, but right now it looks like we will have to do some shoveling by Thursday evening.

After some morning light snow, we get a midday break before the heavier bands of snow move in by the late afternoon and evening hours. Areas north of Milwaukee will see 1-4" of snow with lesser amounts as you go north. Areas south of I-94 look to get 4-7" of snow with the heaviest near the state line. If this storm shifts more to the north, we will see more snow...stay tuned.

Thursday is windy and cold with temps in the 20s and NE winds gusting over 30 mph so this will be fluffy snow that will be blowing around. Friday is sunny, windy and cold with lows in the single digits and highs in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild...light rain by sunrise

Low: 32...rising to 41 by morning

Wind: SW 20-40 mph

WEDNES: Cloudy, windy, rainy and mild...changing to wintry mix by evening

High: 50...falling to mid 30s by late afternoon

Wind: SW/NW 20-35 mph

THURSDAY: Snow showers likely, windy and colder

Accumulation: 1-4" north of Milwaukee 4-7" south of I-94

High: 26

Wind: NW 20-35 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly with evening light snow

High: 24

Wind: SW 20-35 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly

High: 27

Wind: WNW 15-20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild

High: 44

Wind: SW 15-25 mph