Why Williams six-wheeler is the inspiration for F1 2022 car designers

DS, one of the Stellantis empire's lesser-known brands stateside, has been planning an electric attack on the US market for quite some time now, although this plan may have been curtailed by the merger that created Stellantis. While the brand's regular offerings - quirky hatchbacks and crossovers for the most part - might not resonate with the American audience just yet, the French automaker has created some pretty interesting concepts that we've fallen in love with. Back in 2016 we got to lay our eyes on the stunning DS E-Tense, and two years later, the 1,341-horsepower DS X E-Tense showed its face. Since then the company has been keeping itself busy with Formula E, and after gaining a ton of motorsport experience and several championships along the way, this French oddity is back with another all-electric concept that leverages the its Formula E involvement to the fullest.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO