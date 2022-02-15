Why Williams six-wheeler is the inspiration for F1 2022 car designers

Add style to your gaming or office setup with the Porsche Design AOC AGON 27 curved monitor. This computer accessory‘s design draws its inspiration from the cage of the Porsche 911 RSR. Similarly, it fuses function and design with a brushed metal finish. It’s ideal for graphic design with its 16:9 aspect ratio. Then, with 16.7 million colors and a 240 Hz refresh rate, your visuals are sharp and clear, even while gaming. What’s more, integrated lighting provides plenty of illumination for work. Moreover, the 2560 x 1440 resolution display is great for streaming. With high, horizontal, and tilt adjustments, you can set this curved monitor in the position that’s most comfortable for you. Additionally, the AOC AGON is great for work or play thanks to its 2 5-watt speakers, 2 HDMI ports, 4 USB ports, and a headphone jack.
Comments / 0