ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Why Williams six-wheeler is the inspiration for F1 2022 car designers

By Damien Smith
motorsportmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a week away from the new generation of Formula 1 cars hitting the track en masse in the opening, supposedly low-key pre-season test in Barcelona. Some sort of competitive picture will emerge, but as usual it will be far from definitive, especially this time with such a steep amount of...

www.motorsportmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Knows How To Fight The Ford Maverick

The truck market is rapidly changing in 2022. New entrants like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have breathed new life in the compact pickup segment, and the Ford F-150 Lightning will arrive later this year to usher in a new electrified era. Though it hasn't quite broken the market wide open, the 2022 Nissan Frontier is quietly a smash hit for the Japanese automaker. Speaking with Nissan at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, CarBuzz learned how the brand is happy with its current truck offerings but openly aware of where the segment is heading.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

Japanese Sports Cars: Top 8

There was a time when Japanese sports cars were everywhere, available at all price points. In the ’90s, if you wanted an affordable sports coupe, you could snap up an Acura Integra, a Toyota Celica, or even a Mitsubishi Eclipse. Here in 2022, none of those are around, though the Integra will return before year’s end. Move a step up the performance ladder, and the likes of the Mazda RX-7, Nissan 300ZX, Toyota Supra took on the best of the world.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Car#Vehicles#The Cars#Motor Sport#F1
The Independent

F1 car launches: Every team’s new livery and full gallery for 2022 season

Formula 1 teams are launching their new cars for the 2022 season, as a new era takes hold.2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change which has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and for backmarker teams to challenge further up the grid order. The new rules will require teams to have nailed the finer details of the transition in order to succeed.The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1. The return of ground effect aerodynamics is...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

French Carmaker Reveals Stunning Concept With Formula E Power

DS, one of the Stellantis empire's lesser-known brands stateside, has been planning an electric attack on the US market for quite some time now, although this plan may have been curtailed by the merger that created Stellantis. While the brand's regular offerings - quirky hatchbacks and crossovers for the most part - might not resonate with the American audience just yet, the French automaker has created some pretty interesting concepts that we've fallen in love with. Back in 2016 we got to lay our eyes on the stunning DS E-Tense, and two years later, the 1,341-horsepower DS X E-Tense showed its face. Since then the company has been keeping itself busy with Formula E, and after gaining a ton of motorsport experience and several championships along the way, this French oddity is back with another all-electric concept that leverages the its Formula E involvement to the fullest.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari to complete Fiorano F1 demo event with new F1-75 car

Ferrari launched its new car for the 2022 season on Thursday, featuring a radical design under the revised technical regulations and a new red and black livery. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are set to enjoy their first extended running in the F1-75 car when pre-season testing begins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 23 February, one month before the new season gets underway in Bahrain.
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

Mercedes-Benz EQE And EQS Electric SUVs To Debut This Year

Mercedes-Benz’s EV range is set to grow more with the addition of the larger EQE and EQS SUVs, rumored for a late 2022 debut. The models are the high-riding alternatives of the equivalent EQE and EQS sedans and will be based on the same EVA platform, offered in different power outputs including hot AMG variants.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
CNET

2023 Nissan Z Is Here To Battle Toyota's Supra

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari V12-Powered Veloqx Fangio Looks Wild During Yas Marina Test

Remember the Ferrari F125 TDE spotted in the UAE in May last year? The wild creation goes by another name as it has made its formal debut at Yas Marina as the Veloqx Fangio. If the association of these words doesn't sound familiar, the latter word should though, "Veloqx" is a motorsport team. It triumphed at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2004 when it also finished in second place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an R8.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Are These the Top 30 Greatest Classic Cars Ever?

This should settle all the arguments. What’s the greatest classic car in the world? The debate has raged since the first Ford beat the first Winton. And it rages still. But there’s now some scientific analysis to help settle the question. An insurance website in the UK has compiled a list. The oddly named Confused.com—a financial services platform that mostly compares insurance rates for all kinds of things, including cars—put some stats together to answer the question.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

Alfa Romeo is working on a hot Tonale Quadrifoglio SUV

New mid-sized family crossover looks set to get a big boost in performance, Alfa-style. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Alfa Romeo is weighing up the idea of a red-hot four-wheel-drive Tonale Quadrifoglio. Probably a rich seam of endeavour, when you look at the prices commanded by tackle such as the BMW X2 M35i and Mercedes-AMG GLA35 or 45.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Nissan reveals trio of Frontier concepts to inspire outdoorsy types

Nissan launched a redesigned Frontier for the 2022 model year, and the new mid-size pickup truck is not only a huge improvement on its predecessor, it also outshines some of the competition. As a result, the new Frontier is likely to appeal to more than just your average work truck...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Britain's First-Ever F1 Car Found After 70 Years

British Racing Motors has been doing a lot to promote the history of Formula 1 racing, which is superb given the massive resurgence of interest in the sport. Recently, it found the body buck (specialized tooling) for the Mark 1 P15 V16, which was Britain's very first F1 car. To...
MOTORSPORTS
Gadget Flow

Porsche Design AOC AGON 27 curved monitor has a luxury sports car inspired design

Add style to your gaming or office setup with the Porsche Design AOC AGON 27 curved monitor. This computer accessory‘s design draws its inspiration from the cage of the Porsche 911 RSR. Similarly, it fuses function and design with a brushed metal finish. It’s ideal for graphic design with its 16:9 aspect ratio. Then, with 16.7 million colors and a 240 Hz refresh rate, your visuals are sharp and clear, even while gaming. What’s more, integrated lighting provides plenty of illumination for work. Moreover, the 2560 x 1440 resolution display is great for streaming. With high, horizontal, and tilt adjustments, you can set this curved monitor in the position that’s most comfortable for you. Additionally, the AOC AGON is great for work or play thanks to its 2 5-watt speakers, 2 HDMI ports, 4 USB ports, and a headphone jack.
ELECTRONICS
Autosport Online

The design trends to watch in the 2022 F1 car launches

Although the VF-22 may be different when it appears at the first test, the early snapshot was enough to provide some insight into how teams have approached things in a different way to the FOM show cars we saw last year. As F1 now builds up for a run of...
CARS
Autosport Online

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car

And while AlphaTauri elected to go down the Haas route and only reveal some digital renders, what we can see already points to the AT03 having some design individuality thanks to several distinctive design elements. First up, the nose and front wing interact in a very different way to the...
CARS
motorsportmagazine.com

Wolff: Ferrari's extra wind tunnel time gives it a 0.2sec advantage

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the extra wind tunnel time afforded to the Ferrari team after finishing sixth in the 2020 Formula 1 constructors’ championship could give it as much as a “two-tenths” of a second gain in lap time over rivals who finished higher up that year.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy