(TECHNOLOGY) With all of the news circulating around the metaverse, it comes as a surprise to hear that Meta iteself has lost 20% of recent profits, why?. Meta’s stock drastically declined more than 20% in profitability in the fourth quarter, their largest one-day drop resulting in a loss of over $200B in market value. This slump left their investors reeling and the rest of us wondering what gives. Some say it’s lack of innovations, some say it’s slow sales and the Apple effect, while others point to the end of times, and to make matters worse, Meta’s flagship endeavor, the Metaverse, will take 5 to 10 years to construct according to Mark Zuckerberg. The timeframe for that ROI isn’t looking promising.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO