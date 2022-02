The Manchester-based digital experience platform (DXP) specialist agency, Ultimedia has announced its launch in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Following increased interest and demand for technical knowledge and expertise of the experience platform, Optimizely, Ultimedia have taken the opportunity to open new offices in Dubai and Riyadh. The expansion enables the agency to better support and service their clients in the region and around the world and marks another milestone in its international growth.

