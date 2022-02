The recipe for the first chocolate cake might have become known in 1764. However, I really don’t know when is the first chocolate Irish cream loaf cake made – but this recipe is so old in my recipe-notebook that I hardly rewrote it. And it tastes so damn good – so I got to share it! It is simple and easy to do, it took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 45 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO