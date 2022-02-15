ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Trade Rumors: Porzingis' History Of Injury Factored In Raptors' Pursuit

By Joseph Patrick
 3 days ago
The NBA trade deadline is done and over with, and some proposed deals for several players have cropped up. One name that took most by surprise was Kristaps Porzingis. As most know, the Latvian center ended up moving to the Washington Wizards. But it appears the Toronto Raptors were also in...

