Manhattan, NY

Man killed by fire in Manhattan NYCHA apartment

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A man was killed by a fire in an Upper West Side NYCHA apartment early Tuesday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 2:40 a.m. in a fifth-floor home in the Amsterdam Houses on Amsterdam Ave. near W. 63rd St, officials said. Sixty firefighters responded and brought the blaze under control at 4:09 a.m.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was rushed by medics to Mount Sinai West hospital, but he could not be saved. Investigators were working to determine his identity.

A firefighter was treated at the same hospital for what the FDNY described as a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by fire marshals.

