Is your Kohl's getting a Sephora in 2022? The retailers are adding 400 beauty shops this year.

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
More Sephora at Kohl’s locations are opening in 2022. Kohl's

Is your local Kohl’s getting a Sephora in 2022?

On Tuesday, the retailer announced the next 400 stores getting Sephora at Kohl’s beauty departments this year, adding to the first 200 locations that opened in 2021. ( For a look at the full list of the stores , subscribe to USA TODAY .)

From Alaska to Wisconsin, the 400 stores will span across 36 states. California is getting the most new Sephora at Kohl’s locations with 46, followed by Ohio at 30, and Texas and Illinois each will get 26 new beauty shops at Kohl’s stores.

By 2023, the companies plan to bring the Sephora at Kohl's “experience” to more than 850 of the more than 1,150 Kohl's stores.

Sephora at Kohl’s shops are replacing Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment.

The beauty destinations inside Kohl's stores will occupy about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance. They will sell makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products.

While Kohl's and Sephora have teamed up, Ulta also started opening small shops in Target stores in another beauty partnership.

Sephora at Kohl’s similar to JCPenney Sephora shops

“Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care,” the companies said in a statement.

The shops have Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors offering personalized beauty consultations and assistance, the company said.

The new space at Kohl's is similar to "Sephora inside JCPenney," a partnership that began in 2006 but is expected to end in late 2022 as the department store chain moves to a new concept. Last year, JCPenney Beauty opened in some stores and online, with a nationwide store rollout set to launch in fall 2022.

Earn rewards at Kohl's and Sephora

When you shop at Kohl's for your Sephora products, you can earn Kohl’s Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider points.

The first step to getting extra savings is to link your Sephora Beauty Insider account with your Kohl's Rewards account. (And if you're not members of either program, you can sign up for Sephora here and Kohl's program here .)

