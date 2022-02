Outfront Kalamazoo is set to open a legacy house that will act as a safe transitional space for young LGBTQ+ community members. It's unfortunate that, even in the year 2022, those who identify as LGBTQ+ may still find themselves without the necessary support to get ahead in life. Whether that be financial, mental, or emotional support...without it, those first few years of your adult life can be incredibly difficult. But, Outfront Kalamazoo is hoping to help.

