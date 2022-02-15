Australian health firm says Apple Watch makes people 35% more active

You can currently save up to $50 on select Apple Watch models over at Amazon.com, where you can purchase one for as low as $349. This will get you any model with a 41mm case and Sport Band, including the Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band model. However, none of these models feature LTE support. If you want to be able to take calls on your Apple Watch, you can choose to pay $449 for one, as the same $50 savings are being applied to most variants. You can also choose to get your hands on the more stylish 41mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with the Silver Milanese Loop model that is available for $700 after a $49 discount.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO