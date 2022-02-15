ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian health firm says Apple Watch makes people 35% more active

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's AIA Health says that giving away an Apple Watch to people who hit certain fitness goals, resulted in an average 35% rise in activity for its users. In 2020, the AIA Health insurance company introduced Apple Watch to its Vitality program. Members who chose to sign up, would get an...

