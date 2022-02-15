ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Australian health firm says Apple Watch makes people 35% more active

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Australia's AIA Health says that giving away anApple Watch to people who hit certain fitness goals, resulted in an average 35%...

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The Apple Watch 7 crashes to record-low price in rare deal at Amazon

If you're looking for today's best Apple Watch deal, we've just spotted Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 7, in stock and on sale for $349 (was $399) at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal for this particular model. The Apple Watch 7...
ELECTRONICS
mactrast.com

Apple Watch Detects Australian Nursing Student’s Undiagnosed Thyroid Condition

A nursing student in Australia is encouraging Apple Watch owners to enable heart notifications, following the wearable’s detection of her undiagnosed thyroid condition. The Apple Watch’s heart rate notifications feature has alerted numerous people to detect issues with their heart, and the nursing student’s recent TikTok posting shows how the device can detect very early changes that could end up being diagnosed month later.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Australian#Appleinsider#Amazon#Aia Health#Aia Vitality#Active Benefit#The Apple Watch Benefit
Ubergizmo

This Nurse’s Apple Watch Spotted A Health Problem Months Ahead Of Diagnosis

There are times when our bodies might manifest certain symptoms that we might not necessarily pay attention to and might shrug it off as nothing. We suppose that can’t really be helped because some symptoms are so generic that it’s hard to tell if it’s something we should pay attention to or ignore and hope that it goes away.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple should be ‘aggressively involved’ in Peloton acquisition talks to boost Apple Watch and Fitness+, says analyst

Amid reports that companies like Amazon and Nike are internally mulling a potential acquisition of Peloton, Wedbush analysts say that they “would be shocked if Apple is not aggressively involved” in the bidding as well. In fact, Wedbush believes that it could be a “business model risk” for Apple if another company were to acquire Peloton…
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Mophie Portable Magnetic Stand review: A MagSafe solution with a premium price

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Mophie's new Portable Magnetic Stand is a well-designed piece of kit that works with Apple'sMagSafe. However, the lack of charging makes it hard to recommend to the everyday user.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Australia
Distractify

Is the Apple Watch Battery Not Cutting It for You? Here Are Some Juice-Extending Tips

Consumer technology has made huge leaps and bounds in the past 15 years, especially in the mobile space. And while Apple has a lot of detractors, it's hard to argue with the company's success. Since the introduction of the iPhone, the tech giant has built upon that success with a suite of hardware centered around its revolutionary device. One of its more popular products is the Apple Watch, but a lot of users want to know: Why does my Apple Watch battery die so fast?
ELECTRONICS
Tech Times

Apple Watch Fall Detection: Should You Activate It?

The Apple Watch can detect when you get into an accident and fall, and the device can contact assistance for you. However, the feature needs to be enabled for it to work. So when do you turn on the fall detection feature, and is it essential that you do?. Apple...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

App Store's Dutch dating app payment policies are 'unreasonable,' regulator says

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple shouldn't force developers into creating more versions of dating apps if they want to take in-app payments using third-party processors, the dutch antitrust regulator has declared, with Apple still failing to abide by itsApp Store ruling.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

AirTag determined to be lesser of surveillance evils in tracking test

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A New York Times privacy reporter has tested the accuracy and anti-stalking features of theAirTag — and some of its competitors — by hiding the trackers in her husband's belongings.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get discounts at Amazon

If you’re looking for smartwatch deals, you’re probably searching for either Apple Watch deals or Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, as these are the two most popular brands in the space. Whether you’re an Apple or Samsung fan, or you just want to find out what the hype is all about, you should know that you don’t need to break the bank when buying either brand’s wearable device because retailers are offering different kinds of discounts.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 smartwatch designs that’ll make you trade in your Apple Watch Series 7

Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the most popular watch in the world, and this honestly doesn’t come as much of a surprise, when you take into consideration the number of people you see jogging or walking on the street, with their Apple Watch armed on their wrists. But the Apple Watch isn’t your only option for a smartwatch! Designers are coming up with smartwatches that not only provide perfect form and functionality but also manage to look super smart when we wear them, and they might just be the perfect replacement for your Apple Watch 7. The options are endless, so to help you pick a smartwatch that works best for you, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and cutting-edge smartwatches that will cater to everyone’s unique time-telling needs and requirements, and also totally deserve to be on your wrists. From a smartwatch with transparent sides of the dial to a fashionable smartwatch that keeps track of the air quality in your room – these futuristic designs might tempt you to ditch your Apple Watch! Enjoy!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Creative Bloq

Unmissable Apple Watch 7 deal plunges price to lowest ever

The Apple Watch 7 has proved immensely popular since its launch in October 2021, so much so that deals on it have been pretty scarce. We've found the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349, down from $399 at Amazon. This deal will save you $50 on Apple's hugely successful smartwatch and it's the lowest price we've seen for this model.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

The Apple Watch Series 7, Google Nest Wi-Fi and more are on sale

You can currently save up to $50 on select Apple Watch models over at Amazon.com, where you can purchase one for as low as $349. This will get you any model with a 41mm case and Sport Band, including the Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band model. However, none of these models feature LTE support. If you want to be able to take calls on your Apple Watch, you can choose to pay $449 for one, as the same $50 savings are being applied to most variants. You can also choose to get your hands on the more stylish 41mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with the Silver Milanese Loop model that is available for $700 after a $49 discount.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy