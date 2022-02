While Valentine’s Day has a long and complicated history, no one should ever miss out on a celebration of love. These songs, all performed by queer artists, depict the complicated nature of queer love — as imperfect as it often is. Whether you’re celebrating with your valentine or yearning for one to come your way, this playlist will dutifully accompany you this Valentine’s Day, celebrating the resilience of queer love and the talented queer artists that highlight it in whatever form it takes.

