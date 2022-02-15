ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Man shot by suspect wearing ski mask at apartment complex in Henrico

By Tyler Thrasher
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a man with a minor gunshot wound.

On February 14 at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Queensmere Place at the Legacy at Mayland Apartments and found a man in the hallway with a minor gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, the man identified himself and provided vague information about the incident and the suspect that caused his injury.

He said he was shot outside by a man wearing a ski mask and then the suspect possibly ran away through the apartments. Officers canvassed the immediate area.

Witnesses said that a gunshot was heard and that a motor vehicle was also heard speeding off through the complex.

The injured man was taken to MCV for treatment of the injury.

Criminal Investigations Section personnel are investigating the incident.

There is no immediate threat to the public. Contact Henrico County Police if you have additional information at 804-501-5000.

