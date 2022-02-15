Today in history: Feb. 15

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2022. There are 319 days left in the year. On Feb. 15, 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court. On this date:. In 1764, the site of present-day St. Louis...
Today is Thursday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2022. There are 324 days left in the year. On Feb. 10, 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States. On this date:. In 1763, Britain,...
Today is Wednesday, Feb. 9, the 40th day of 2022. This is today in history. In 1962, an agreement was signed to make Jamaica an independent nation within the British Commonwealth later in the year. In 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives.
