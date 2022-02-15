Spurs, Rockets Fall on the Road

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a buyout of Goran Dragic's contract. Dragic is a former All-Star, who has played for the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors.
John Wall hasn’t played during the 2021-22 NBA season. He was traded to the Houston Rockets ahead of last year in exchange for Russell Westbrook. He played 40 games in Houston last season but hasn’t suited up for the team this year through their 57 games. Before the...
Jakob Pirtle scored 20 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, 114-106. Keldon Johnson put up a team-high 22 points for the San Antonio, which has won three of its last four to improve to 23-36 on the season.
Somewhere along the line, the Houston Rockets fell out of love with the traditional big man. Clint Capela was a fan favorite in Space City for several years. His emergence as a more valuable archetype to run alongside James Harden’s pick-and-roll mastery revolutionized the organization. Dwight Howard wanted post touches: it conflicted with Harden’s abilities. Capela didn’t care to touch the ball until he was already grabbing it out of thin air.
Devin Booker who has been in sensational form this season is also known as the one to be dating the Kardashian Sisters, Kendall Jenner. The Pair have been dating for two years now and things look pretty good between them, sources say that this is the happiest Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship. But one Bulls fan threw a cheap shot at Devin Booker and responded with a corner swish.
Malik Monk appears to be making the most of his first year in Los Angeles. The Lakers guard sparked dating rumors this week after he was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Some on Twitter pointed out that the date was a long time in...
We’re nearly a week removed from the NBA’s trade deadline last week and it is still pretty unbelievable that what happened actually happened. The Ben Simmons trade we were all waiting on the 76ers for finally happened. But no one expected the player on the other end to be James Harden.
In his first media chat since joining the Sixers, James Harden opened up about everything that happened over the past few months. In a telling reveal, he explained why he chose to walk away from a star-studded Nets team after just 44 games. "For the most part, we can control...
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings on Monday night. His brother Seth was recently traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets officially have a new look after James Harden departed last Thursday in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Beard spoke to the Philly media for the first time on Tuesday and was asked about Kyrie Irving and if his vaccination status affected the team. Harden...
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is apparently hoping that the second time is the charm with her and a Los Angeles Lakers player. Azalea, who was engaged to former Laker Nick Young from June 2015-June 2016, is reportedly dating current Los Angeles guard Malik Monk. The pair had Valentine’s Day dinner together on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.
Do the Los Angeles Lakers need to move Anthony Davis in order to have a future?. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith floated the idea of LA trading AD after the season, so that they could get a nice package to build around in the years to come. “I...
The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
Ben Simmons forced his way out of Philadelphia in a blaze of controversy. After a series of questionable comments from Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid (following the 2021 playoffs), Ben detached himself from the organization and put millions on the line to never play for them again. Now that he's...
Comments / 0