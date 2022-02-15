ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs, Rockets Fall on the Road

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeMar DeRozan erupted for 40 points against his former team and the Chicago...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets Trade Swaps Wall, Westbrook Again

John Wall hasn’t played during the 2021-22 NBA season. He was traded to the Houston Rockets ahead of last year in exchange for Russell Westbrook. He played 40 games in Houston last season but hasn’t suited up for the team this year through their 57 games. Before the...
NBA
wtaw.com

Spurs Roll Over Thunder; Rockets Edged by Suns

Jakob Pirtle scored 20 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, 114-106. Keldon Johnson put up a team-high 22 points for the San Antonio, which has won three of its last four to improve to 23-36 on the season.
NBA
The Dream Shake

The Rockets should consider Jalen Duren if they draft past four

Somewhere along the line, the Houston Rockets fell out of love with the traditional big man. Clint Capela was a fan favorite in Space City for several years. His emergence as a more valuable archetype to run alongside James Harden’s pick-and-roll mastery revolutionized the organization. Dwight Howard wanted post touches: it conflicted with Harden’s abilities. Capela didn’t care to touch the ball until he was already grabbing it out of thin air.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Donovan Mitchell
firstsportz.com

“You’re dating the ugliest one” Bulls fan takes a ‘Cheap’ shot at Devin Booker by calling out girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker who has been in sensational form this season is also known as the one to be dating the Kardashian Sisters, Kendall Jenner. The Pair have been dating for two years now and things look pretty good between them, sources say that this is the happiest Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship. But one Bulls fan threw a cheap shot at Devin Booker and responded with a corner swish.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Malik Monk dating famous ex of former Laker?

Malik Monk appears to be making the most of his first year in Los Angeles. The Lakers guard sparked dating rumors this week after he was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Some on Twitter pointed out that the date was a long time in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets Fall#The Chicago Bulls#The San Antonio Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Iggy Azalea Is Reportedly Dating A Lakers Player

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is apparently hoping that the second time is the charm with her and a Los Angeles Lakers player. Azalea, who was engaged to former Laker Nick Young from June 2015-June 2016, is reportedly dating current Los Angeles guard Malik Monk. The pair had Valentine’s Day dinner together on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.
NFL
DallasBasketball

‘Whoops’: Sixers Harden Doesn’t Opt In to Final Contract Year

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy