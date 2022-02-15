ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Man Says Song Told Him to Kill Woman After Body Found in Storage Unit—Police

By Gerrard Kaonga
 3 days ago
Allan Montemayor, 32, is currently being held at Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of...

Dave Saenz
3d ago

why is that songs never make you something productive with your life, like doing laundry, getting a job, or helping the poor.

Dee Derrick
3d ago

The song told him to her but he had enough sense to hide her body in a storage unit. If he was mentally ill he would have killed her and walked away. Some people I believe use that for an excuse. Either way he needs locked up for life.

Angela Driver
3d ago

The devil stay busy, he is crazy I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison.

