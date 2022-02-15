ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Craters Only Ever Seen on Other Planets and Moons Discovered in Wyoming

By Orlando Jenkinson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The area, which scientists have named the Wyoming Crater Field, is in a triangular area between the cities of Laramie, Douglas and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
State
Nebraska State
BGR.com

NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a carbon type that we see on Earth, too. The signature, NASA claims, is most often associated with biological processes, which could give more credence to the possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

What is the temperature on Mars?

The temperature on Mars is relatively low, averaging about minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 60 degrees Celsius). The temperature on Mars is much colder than on Earth. But then, the planet is also farther from the sun. The small, barren planet also has a thin atmosphere that is 95 percent carbon dioxide.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

What Is This ‘Spooky’ Object Astronomers Just Discovered in Our ‘Galactic Backyard’?

In ancient times, space was a place of mystery. Countless civilizations created stories to explain what they saw in the sky. Now, we have the technology to reveal what truly lurks out there. This has allowed us to understand a fraction of what’s going on in the endless expanse of space. However, sometimes this technology leads to new mysteries and more questions. Recently, astronomers discovered a strange object in space that’s closer than it seems.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Moon#Mercury
Space.com

The moon and Jupiter pair up in the night sky tonight! Here's what to expect.

Skywatchers will be treated to a celestial duet tonight (Feb. 2) as the new moon passes near Jupiter. Jupiter will appear very close to, or in conjunction with, the crescent moon, with the moon passing just over 4 degrees to the south of the bright gas giant at 4:10 p.m. EST (2110 GMT). (Your clenched fist at arm's length is roughly 10 degrees in the sky, so look for about a half-fist between the two objects.) When observed from Earth, the moon and Jupiter are considered to be in conjunction because they share the same right ascension, according to the skywatching site In-The-Sky.org.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Inverse

A 107-year-old Einstein theory on the origin of the universe may be right

In February 2016, Gravitational Waves (GWs) were detected for the first time in history. This discovery confirmed a prediction made by Albert Einstein over a century ago and triggered a revolution in astronomy. Since then, dozens of GW events have been detected from various sources, ranging from black hole mergers,...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

A Mysterious Radio Signal From Space is Repeating Every 18 Minutes and 18 Seconds

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A curious radio signal in space was spotted pulsing every 18 minutes and 18 seconds over a period of three months before it disappeared from view, revealing “an unusual periodicity” that has not been observed previously, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
abcnews4.com

NASA gets its first-ever look at the surface of Venus

Millions of miles away in space, a traveling probe gives a first detailed look at a mystifying planet shrouded in clouds. For the first time ever, NASA has released images of Venus that give a highly detailed look at the mysterious planet's surface. The visible light images were captured by...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun towards the end of January, will start hitting earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center. The flare is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

These two physicists say the killer asteroid in "Don't Look Up" could, in fact, be destroyed

In the sci-fi satire "Don't Look Up," humanity is wiped out by a huge asteroid after a highly politicized and comically botched attempt to blow it up before impact. As it turns out, breaking up a real "planet killer," thus saving humanity from extinction, is within the realm of possibility, at least in theory, using near-current technology, two physicists conclude in a paper appropriately titled "Don't Forget To Look Up."
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
795K+
Followers
83K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy