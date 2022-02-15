ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Voter registration in Montana — the reality and the dream

By Bruce Lohof
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoGgZ_0eEt5l4L00

Linda Taylor (not a real person) lives with her family in rural Montana.  On a farm of sorts, west of Wisdom.  It isn’t much of a farm, and Wisdom itself isn’t much more than a village (pop. ±100) several miles east of the Taylor place.  Dillon, the Beaverhead County seat?  Southeast of Wisdom and over Tweedy Mountain (elevation 11,154) as the crow flies.  By car, though, it’s an hour-and-a-half away.

It’s scenic up in those parts.  Bucolic but remote.

Linda will soon turn 18.  (Save for later.  She holds a driver’s license, issued to her by the State’s Motor Vehicles Division.)  Soon she’ll receive a postcard from the Beaverhead County Elections Office in Dillon.  The card will take note of her pending birthday and congratulate her on becoming an eligible voter.  It will inform her that she’s been automatically registered to vote in all national, state, and county elections.  It will remind her that the next election will be held in November, and that she’ll be able to vote in the Wisdom Community Hall.  Bring this postcard and a valid ID with you, it says.

Incidentally, there is more save-for-later to her tale:  The Beaverhead County Elections Office knows – from her MVD file and from plenty of other public documents available to it – that Linda is legitimately a registered voter:  she’s 18 years old or older, she’s a U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of the county, she’s never been a felon, and she isn’t mentally disturbed.  Ms. Taylor, welcome to the ballot box.

Whoops!  Insert meme of bubble bursting.  Followed by meme of Linda yawning and scratching her way into a new day.  The county elections folks down in Dillon aren’t going to mail that postcard to her.  No one is.  Instead: If she wishes to become a registered voter, Linda might click on the Montana Secretary of State’s website.  There she’ll learn that:

  • She’ll need to visit that election office down in Dillon.  To complete, sign, and submit a voter registration application.
  • The application will need to be accompanied by an acceptable form of identification.  That driver’s license is a relief; without it, registration would be complicated.
  • She’ll also need – let me quote the website – to “provide a residence address or specific geographic location information from which your residence address may be determined.”  (Again, her driver’s license?  Or perhaps her parents’ property or tax records?  Or perhaps a recent utilities bill?)

“Once you are registered,” the website assures her, “you will receive a voter confirmation card from the county election office that contains the precinct and polling place for your residence.”

This is business-as-usual, Montana style.  The dream, by contrast, is what’s known as “automatic registration.”  It’s a business-as-usual of its own, one used across European democracies and in nearly one/third of the states in the United States.  Automatic registration would deliver the postcard described in Linda’s dream.  It would be remarkably similar to the “voter confirmation card” noted in the Secretary of State’s website, but getting from here to either card is remarkably different:

For Linda, one process ends with a pleasant surprise in the morning mail, while the other begins with a half-day’s visit to Dillon.  That and some paperwork.

And because she postpones her trip to the county seat – you know:  the weather, the chores, the homework, simple procrastination – Linda’s participation in the next election is uncertain.

And because there are scores of Linda Taylors all over Montana – each a would-be eligible voter who isn’t registered – the state’s roster of voters is incomplete.

And because its roster is incomplete, Montana’s democratic process is impaired.

Look at it this way.

A democracy requires an electorate , that is, a list that includes all (or nearly all) of the eligible voters and none (or nearly none) of the ineligible ones.  That electorate requires a registration system , one that maximizes participation and accuracy.  That system needs Linda Taylor to be included.

Some readers may argue that the folks in Dillon don’t have access to the sort of databanks that automatic registration would require.  That’s less true than they might think.  The Motor Vehicles Division – the one that issued Linda’s driver’s license – knows about her.  The Department of Revenue knows about her taxpaying parents.  And you can find them – and perhaps yourself – at < Montana Cadastral (mt.gov) > , which includes them in a databank of Beaverhead County property holders.  It’s true, of course:  Some Montanans who should be registered voters don’t drive cars, pay taxes, or own property.  Ways must be found to include them, and the current system of voter registration is an easy fallback.  Meanwhile, “perfect” shouldn’t be allowed to defeat “better.”

About that Secretary of State’s website:  Montana’s current State Secretary, Christi Jacobsen, has boasted in recent editorials that “Montana has the best elections in the country.”  An exaggeration, you’ll probably agree, but perhaps she can be encouraged to make Montana’s elections even better by supporting automatic registration throughout the state.  Perhaps your state legislators can be encouraged too.  It isn’t a partisan thing:  Blue-state Oregon does it, red-state North Dakota does it too.  It’s just smart election management.  And voters like Linda Taylor need it.

The post Voter registration in Montana — the reality and the dream appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 7

Michael MacGonegal
3d ago

The interested voter will avail of; transporting self along with supporting documentation to an assigned facility to register to vote: maintain the registration to vote: be informed of the political issues appearing on a ballot: on the date and time transport self to the pole. The responsibility of the state is; keep the voter roles up to date: exclude the dead and non-residents from voting: maintain order and speedy accuracy of processing ballots. There is nothing about including public transport to the polling place as this is the role of charity or friends. There is also nothing about automatic or same day voting as an interested voter will take responsibility for their own duties as a Citizen.

Reply
3
KristRon
3d ago

prove you live here prove you have a Montana ID and you can vote it's that simple

Reply
11
dntgiveup1
2d ago

Prevent fraud with voter registration and voter IDs, what’s the big deal, if you can drive to the store for food alcohol or cigarettes you surely can do the same to vote. Our countries current system is too prone to fraud and the legitimate voters need confidence that their vote matters and the system is not prone to ballot box stuffing or illegitimate ballots being tallied.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Daily Montanan

FWP: Wolf hunting season in SW Montana over after 82 wolves killed

Montana regulators have closed a region in the southwestern part of the state to wolf hunting and trapping after the total number of wolves killed in the area, which borders Yellowstone National Park, reached a management threshold this week. The department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Thursday that hunters and trappers have killed 82 […] The post FWP: Wolf hunting season in SW Montana over after 82 wolves killed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana leaders ignoring the law (with help from the Democrats)

Late last week, Lee’s Montana State News Bureau reported on problems with state agencies stonewalling requests for information from the legislative auditor’s office. While few Montanans are familiar with the functions of this office and the vitally necessary duties it carries out, make no mistake that without it the checks and balances between the legislative […] The post Montana leaders ignoring the law (with help from the Democrats) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

FWP: Poachers to pay $50K after investigation into 48 illegally taken game animals

Four poachers have been ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution and temporarily lost hunting privileges following an investigation that showed evidence of 48 illegally taken game animals, according to a news release Wednesday from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. FWP said the four men also are sentenced to six months of suspended jail time. “The […] The post FWP: Poachers to pay $50K after investigation into 48 illegally taken game animals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Federal judge temporarily rejects Rosebud expansion

A federal judge preliminarily ruled last Friday that the federal Office of Surface Mining did not sufficiently analyze the environmental impacts when it approved the expansion of the Rosebud mine in southeast Montana, which provides coal to the nearby Colstrip Power Plant. The Rosebud Mine is a 25,949-acre surface mine located near Colstrip. In 2011, […] The post Federal judge temporarily rejects Rosebud expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wisdom, MT
Montana State
Montana Elections
City
Dillon, MT
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Montana Government
Daily Montanan

Book chronicles Montana’s disasters — and the state’s resiliency

Glancing through Butch Larcombe’s new book, “Montana Disasters: True Stories of Treasure State Tragedies and Triumphs,” it’s a catalog of many of the ways a person could die in Montana – from fires to avalanches to mine disasters to floods to train wrecks. But the book isn’t meant to be an encyclopedia of all the […] The post Book chronicles Montana’s disasters — and the state’s resiliency appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana sets state sports gambling record with $700K on 2022 Super Bowl

Nearly $700,000 was bet in Montana on Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams — a 41% increase from last year — marking the highest amount bet on a single game since the launch of sports betting in March of 2020. According to data from the Montana Lottery, 25,383 people […] The post Montana sets state sports gambling record with $700K on 2022 Super Bowl appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte: Special session OK, but only if to draw new PSC districts

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they in principle agree with emerging calls from the caucus for a special session to redraw Public Service Commission districts before the 2022 election, but cast skepticism over a request to use that special session to create and fund a select committee on election integrity. State […] The post Gianforte: Special session OK, but only if to draw new PSC districts appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Employees file class-action suit against Community Medical Center in Missoula

Employees at Community Medical Center in Missoula have filed a class-action lawsuit against the for-profit healthcare corporation for not paying them properly during approximately a two-month period. The lawsuit, filed by attorneys Nate McConnell and Raph Graybill, claims that CMC knew about situation, which one leader called “a dumpster fire,” and it’s resulted in incorrect […] The post Employees file class-action suit against Community Medical Center in Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#The Wisdom Community Hall#Mvd#State
Daily Montanan

Fort Belknap Indian Community responds to Luke Ployhar’s plans for mining at Zortman Landusky

Montanans have every reason to be proud of Luke Ployhar, a Hi-Line boy-made-good. He was raised and educated in Montana, then moved away to explore opportunities in Hollywood, where he has had a successful career doing special effects work on major films.  His glamorous path has given him more resources than most of us who live […] The post Fort Belknap Indian Community responds to Luke Ployhar’s plans for mining at Zortman Landusky appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate

WASHINGTON — Leaders of faith organizations and Historically Black Colleges and Universities told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday how their institutions and places of worship have been roiled by bomb threats and extremism. They talked about the recent waves of bomb threats aimed at HBCUs, a terrifying hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue […] The post U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Sidney pastor files for bankruptcy, putting a stop to a sanction hearing scheduled for Wednesday

With just 24 hours before a sanctions hearing in front of a state district court judge, Pastor Jordan Daniel “JD” Hall filed a bankruptcy petition in federal bankruptcy court in Montana. The Sidney minister, who has held numerous fundraising rallies throughout the state to contribute toward his defense, is being sued by Adrian Jawort, a […] The post Sidney pastor files for bankruptcy, putting a stop to a sanction hearing scheduled for Wednesday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HALL, MT
Daily Montanan

Gianforte’s cure for COVID? A template.

The first rule of journalism is to know your audience. The first rule of medicine is to do no harm. So, I suppose it’s good that Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is neither a doctor nor a journalist because he’s failing both maxims. In a remarkable letter written to health care professionals a week ago, Gianforte […] The post Gianforte’s cure for COVID? A template. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Montanan

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas six people tied to pro-Trump fake electors plan

WASHINGTON — The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas Tuesday for six people — including prominent Republicans in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania — involved in planning slates of fake electors for former President Donald Trump. Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said in a statement the panel is “seeking records […] The post Jan. 6 panel subpoenas six people tied to pro-Trump fake electors plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

‘Practically a unicorn’: Profs say voter fraud allegations in Phillips Co. not part of larger issue

Two allegations of voter fraud in Phillips County are not indicative of widespread election insecurity but instead reinforce the dependability of current election systems, two political scientists said this week. The charges came to light after a series of conflicting reports from the Secretary of State’s Office, which originally reported in a news release Friday […] The post ‘Practically a unicorn’: Profs say voter fraud allegations in Phillips Co. not part of larger issue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. inspector general finds Zinke broke ethics rules, wasn’t honest about real estate dealings

An investigation by the Inspector General of the Department of the Interior found that former Secretary Ryan Zinke, a native of Montana and current Congressional candidate, committed multiple ethics violations and was not honest in disclosing real estate dealings while he served in the cabinet of former President Donald J. Trump. The investigation, released Wednesday, […] The post U.S. inspector general finds Zinke broke ethics rules, wasn’t honest about real estate dealings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

OPI discusses special ed., teacher licensing process with larger school districts

A meeting AA superintendents held this month with Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen served to alleviate at least some concerns the district leaders had raised in a December letter that said they expressed “no confidence” in Arntzen’s leadership. Rob Watson, superintendent for Missoula County Public Schools, said Thursday the AA superintendents had a couple […] The post OPI discusses special ed., teacher licensing process with larger school districts appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Legislative committee weighs options for regulating facial recognition in Montana

Privacy advocates and industry professionals warned lawmakers on a legislative panel Wednesday that Montana could wade into a dystopian future if the state does not quickly institute uniform laws regulating the use of facial recognition technology. The Economic Affairs Interim Committee has been studying the use of facial recognition technology following the 67th legislative session, where […] The post Legislative committee weighs options for regulating facial recognition in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana cities, towns see local control diminish with legislative action

In a growing trend, Montana’s lawmakers have been hamstringing the power of local governments on a variety of issues, from zoning to conservation to public health, according to a memo issued earlier this month by the city attorney in Missoula. “Historically, in recent decades, there were numerous instances of state preemption that directly affected the […] The post Montana cities, towns see local control diminish with legislative action appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Tester, Daines at odds over Biden Federal Reserve pick amid GOP boycott

Republican members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee including Montana Sen. Steve Daines boycotted a confirmation vote for President Joe Biden’s five picks to the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, citing unanswered questions about the nominee for vice chair for supervision, Sarah Bloom Raskin. Both Daines and Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester sit on the committee, […] The post Tester, Daines at odds over Biden Federal Reserve pick amid GOP boycott appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints

WASHINGTON — U.S. House members wrestled Tuesday with how to address a spike in travelers trying to bring firearms through airport screening points in carry-on bags. During 2021, Transportation Security Administration officers detected 5,972 firearms at checkpoints, 86 percent of which were loaded. That number was up from the previous record of 4,432 discovered in 2019. The […] The post U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy