Geneseo Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach Brad Storm referred to the week of games again as “A Tale of Two Games.”. League leading Quincy came to Geneseo with something to prove after suffering their first conference loss, and we didn’t really put up much of a fight,” Coach Storm said. “It was disappointing. Yes, they are good. Very good. But, we really didn’t compete against them as well as we did when we went down to Quincy in January. We didn’t executive the game plan with any intensity; we didn’t play with passion or pride.”

GENESEO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO