What’s inside the Samsung Galaxy S22+ (Video)

BlackBerry stays dead, Onward Mobility Lazarus Pit plan falls short. The official news today begin with Blackberry, and that even sounds weird to say as it's been a very long time. The company was supposed to announce some new enterprise-oriented 5G smartphones this year but, it looks like the company is dead for real this time.. The founder of CrackBerry.com just posted on their forum that the company has been dead as of yesterday. He goes on to say that he never signed an NDA and we'll have to see if they post a formal update but, apparently Blackberry simply prefers to just go away quietly into the night as they're "clearly done with phones". And I mean, this doesn't come off as a surprise after they sold their patents for 600 Million earlier this year. And sure, Onward Mobility kept announcing that we could expect new smartphones, especially last year, but so far, all we've gotten are delays That new smartphone was allegedly similar to the Priv when it comes to design but it would bring some new features like 5G. So yes, it looks like Blackberry is gone for real this time.. So just do me a favor and send some love to Michael Fisher, as I'm pretty worried about his mental health after today.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO