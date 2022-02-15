‘False Flag’ Season 3 Unveiled at Berlinale

Singer-songwriter Nûdem Durak was already two years into her 19-year prison sentence when one of the few threads that connected her to freedom was cut. Before her 2015 incarceration, Durak was living in Cizre, Turkey, singing songs in both Turkish and her ethnically native tongue, Kurdish. She was subsequently accused of communicating with members of the PKK (the Kurdistan Workers Party), which Turkey and the United States have called a terrorist organization. According to her lawyer, she was convicted of “membership in an illegal organization” and sentenced without being able to present evidence properly in her defense. When she reported for her sentence, she was allowed to bring her acoustic guitar to prison, but the instrument was ruined in a routine cell check in 2017 when guards severed its neck from the rest of its body.

