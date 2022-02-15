ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘False Flag’ Season 3 Unveiled at Berlinale

By John Hopewell
Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “False Flag” Season 3, Streamaze, an Israeli high-tech company, suffers a chemical attack at a hotel which is masterminded by terrorists. Or does it? Maybe this was an attack on an individual gone awry. More from Variety. WarnerMedia, RTL Deutschland Team Up on 'Two Sides of...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Hour

‘Nelly Rapp: Monster Agent’ Sequel in the Works at SF Studios – Global Bulletin

SF Studios has announced that the 2021 Berlin Generation Kplus player “Nelly Rapp: Monster Agent” is getting a sequel. The original was a hit among kids and parents alike in its native Sweden and won a pair of Swedish Guldbagge Awards. Based on Martin Widmark’s popular children’s books of the same name, the film features rising star Matilda Gross as the titular Nelly, a young girl who, along with her dog London, are dragged into a world of ghosts, vampires and werewolves.
MOVIES
Norwalk Hour

Cinema Italiano Hits Berlinale With Films From Veterans and Rookies

Italy’s robust 2022 Berlinale representation of a half-dozen titles runs the gamut from the latest works by venerable veterans Paolo Taviani and Dario Argento to pics by fresh new Cinema Italiano voices including Chiara Bellosi, whose first film, “Ordinary Justice,” launched from Berlin in 2020. Taviani, who...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Cohen
Person
Uma Thurman
Norwalk Hour

Cillian Murphy: Final Season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Is ‘Richest and Deepest’ to Date

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains some spoilers for Season 6 of “Peaky Blinders.”. Cillian Murphy was named one of the greatest Irish film actors in 2020 and has been nominated for multiple international awards over a 25-year career. But in stepping into an executive producing role in recent years, the “Peaky Blinders” star and frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator is discovering another side to the craft that’s been a humbling experience.
TV SERIES
Norwalk Hour

‘Happening’ Producers Win Cesar-Hosted Toscan du Plantier Award

Edouard Weil and Alice Girard, the producers of Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening” and Valerie Lemercier’s Celine Dion movie “Aline,” won the Toscan du Plantier Award at a fancy Paris ceremony hosted by the Cesar Academie. Weil and Girard, who run the Paris-based...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Tv#Berlinale#Israeli#Variety Warnermedia#Rtl Deutschland Team Up#Spanish#Mossad#Keshet Broadcasting#Fox International#Mipcom
Norwalk Hour

Isabel Torres, Spanish Actor Known for ‘Veneno,’ Dies at 52

Isabel Torres, the Spanish actor known for portraying the transgender icon Cristina “La Veneno” Ortiz on HBO’s “Veneno,” died Friday, according to a post originally written in Spanish on her official Instagram. She was 52. “Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Instagram
Norwalk Hour

‘She’s Not Free’: Inside Roger Waters’ Quest to Release a Jailed Kurdish Musician

Singer-songwriter Nûdem Durak was already two years into her 19-year prison sentence when one of the few threads that connected her to freedom was cut. Before her 2015 incarceration, Durak was living in Cizre, Turkey, singing songs in both Turkish and her ethnically native tongue, Kurdish. She was subsequently accused of communicating with members of the PKK (the Kurdistan Workers Party), which Turkey and the United States have called a terrorist organization. According to her lawyer, she was convicted of “membership in an illegal organization” and sentenced without being able to present evidence properly in her defense. When she reported for her sentence, she was allowed to bring her acoustic guitar to prison, but the instrument was ruined in a routine cell check in 2017 when guards severed its neck from the rest of its body.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Screen Media Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘The Immaculate Room’ Starring Emile Hirsch & Kate Bosworth

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Immaculate Room, from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19). The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company has slated the title, starring Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Into the Wild), Kate Bosworth (Before I Wake, Still Alice), Ashley Greene (Bombshell, The Twilight Saga) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple, Blade Runner), for a day-and-date release in the second half of this year. The Immaculate Room follows a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Went Undercover as a Bartender in London to Prep for ‘Uncharted’

Click here to read the full article. Could a “Cocktail” remake be on the horizon? Turns out Tom Holland can make a mean drink, especially after mastering mixing espresso martinis. The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star went undercover in the London bar scene to prep for playing videogame adventurer Nathan Drake in “Uncharted.” “For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go,” Holland said during SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, via People....
MOVIES
TVLine

FX Spy Drama Starring Y'lan Noel, Lucas Till Not Moving Forward

Click here to read the full article. The Spook Who Sat by the Door has hit the exit at FX, with Variety reporting that the cabler has opted not to move forward with the Y’lan Noel-led spy drama. A pilot was shot last year. FX will reportedly redevelop the project. Based on the novel by Sam Greenlee, the 1960s-set project — from executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire) and writer/showrunner Leigh Dana Jackson (Raising Dion) — follows Dan Freeman (Noel), the first Black operative in the CIA. He is a patriot, a Vietnam veteran and, secretly, a revolutionary. In the book, which is based...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy