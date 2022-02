A man who was shot and killed in Methuen Thursday morning has been identified as 22-year-old Ewdy Lopez, officials said. After receiving reports of shots fired on Kimball Road around 5:30 a.m., officers found Lopez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. The man was treated by paramedics and police at the scene before being taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died.

METHUEN, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO