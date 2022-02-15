ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Avian flu detected in Kentucky near Tennessee border

By Ben Hillyer
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLu17_0eEt3Hzv00

A case of avian influenza has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky near the Tennessee border, according to a joint news release from the states’ agriculture departments.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples from Fulton County, Kentucky, according to the release. Another suspected case in Webster County, Kentucky, is awaiting lab confirmation.

Kentucky officials have quarantined the affected premises and established a 10-kilometer surveillance zone, which dips into Obion County in Tennessee. Federal and state partners are working jointly on surveillance and testing within the zone.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is deadly to domesticated chickens and turkeys. It does not present a food safety risk.

Nonetheless, birds from affected flocks will not enter the food system. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Comments / 14

ya ok
3d ago

it something we will have to deal with they will always be viruses around

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Webster County, KY
County
Fulton County, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Fulton County, KY
Government
Webster County, KY
Government
City
Webster, KY
Local
Tennessee Health
Bluegrass Live

Guaranteed income offered to 150 young adults in Kentucky’s largest city

A guaranteed income initiative has launched in Kentucky’s largest city that will give 150 young adults $500 monthly for a year, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. The money is meant to supplement current income for people ages 18 to 24 and be a tool to advance racial and gender equity, Fischer said in a statement announcing the program. Participants will decide how to spend the money.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky governor wants to build vehicle charging network

Kentucky is eligible to receive as much as about $10 million in federal grant funding to build an electric vehicle charging network, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. The money is part of around $5 billion available to states over the next five years under the new federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Influenza Virus#H5n1
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman ships snowman to her sister in Florida

A classroom of kindergarten students in Florida got a big surprise in late January when they received a snowman shipped from Danville. SouthShore Charter Academy kindergarten teacher Robin Hughes, who is from Louisa, Kentucky, had the idea to show her students snow in a state that rarely goes below freezing. When she asked her students who had seen snow before, only two of them raised their hands.
FLORIDA STATE
Bluegrass Live

Breonna Taylor case resumes as jurors questioned

Jury selection resumed Tuesday with the first questioning of potential jurors for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor. Prospective jurors in Brett Hankison’s wanton endangerment trial are being questioned individually, so lawyers can determine whether they have any preexisting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
Bluegrass Live

Governor: Weekly COVID-19 cases decline in Kentucky

Kentucky posted a decline in new COVID-19 cases last week, offering an early sign that the state’s worst surge of the pandemic could be cresting, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Statewide coronavirus cases totaled 74,376 last week, compared with 81,473 the prior week, Beshear said, ending a string of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky businessman rebukes city commission he says is forcing him to ‘sign my life’ away over condemned building

A Kentucky businessman had some pointed remarks for the Winchester Board of Commissioners Tuesday. “I’m suffering from depression. I’m suffering from alcoholism. I’m trying to keep my family and my marriage together,” Wes Cartwright said. “The question I want to know before I sign my building over because that is about to happen, and I sign my life over that I worked hard for … Is my building going to be torn down because of safety reasons? Or is my building going to be torn down to save the city money?”
WINCHESTER, KY
Bluegrass Live

Jury questioning delayed in case related to Breonna Taylor

Jury questioning has been delayed for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor. Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith said Tuesday that Brett Hankison has had to have unexpected minor surgery. She said Hankison has the right to observe the jury selection process and that questioning will now begin on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy