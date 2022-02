The Pittsburgh Steelers are in for what should be an entertaining offseason before 2022. While the Steelers were able to make the playoffs in Ben Roethlisberger’s “last dance” they found themselves with the 20th pick of the draft. While the Steelers need upgrades at a number of high-value positions, I would not expect Pittsburgh to do something like trading up in the draft or use all of their cap space on high-priced free agents to try to win a Super Bowl next season. Pittsburgh will take what they can this year without over-extending in order to put themselves into a position to compete for a championship in 2023.

