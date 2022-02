Forty-four years ago, Cheryl Evans Green became the first Black woman hired as faculty at UCF. She joined UCF to teach social work and true to her profession, she empowered students and colleagues to realize their potential. Green and UCF shared a mutual vision of developing wide-range contributions to the budding, diverse community. And although she died in 2007 due to health complications, her impact reverberates in the influence she had on other students and faculty of color by cultivating shared and inclusive spaces.

14 DAYS AGO