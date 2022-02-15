ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Trade Up for QB in NFL Network Mock Draft

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers make a move into the top 10 of the first round to draft a quarterback in NFL Network's Chad Reuter's latest mock draft.

Reuter has the Steelers trading with the New York Jets at pick No. 10 to select North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

"Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is stepping down after the draft. I suspect he'll make his best effort to acquire the team's future starting QB before he departs," Reuter writes. "Trading up for Howell would cost the Steelers their 2023 first-round pick and one of their third-rounders this year. Howell's production was down in 2021, but he showed the same leadership, arm strength and gumption during the Senior Bowl that was on display over the past three years at North Carolina."

Howell would join Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins to compete for the Steelers starting quarterback job. Reuter does not have trade details in his mock.

Reuter then has the Steelers using their second round pick on Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and then their third round pick on Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Is Chase Claypool on the Trade Block?

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For The Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about acquiring a veteran upgrade over Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Colin Cowherd has two names in mind. During “The Herd” today, Cowherd discussed longtime Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot’s recent mailbag column, in which she hinted at the team possible pursuing an outside quarterback option this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Jets#Mock Draft#American Football
Hogs Haven

2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay gives the Washington Commanders a QB

The NFL season is over, and the offseason, I mean draft season is here. The NFL Combine starts in the first week of March. Free Agency begins on March 16th and the draft will finally happen in Las Vegas April 27-30. Washington needs a QB, and they will have plenty of options. If they can’t land a veteran through a trade of free agency, the draft will be their path to finding a signal caller. This year’s class has a lot of QBs that will be available, but they all have issues.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers make $64.5 million announcement

The Green Bay Packers have just banked a cool $64.5 million in funding. No, it’s not from a wealthy new minority owner or business magnate investor. It’s thanks to thousands of Packers fans who took the opportunity to purchase shares of stock from the franchise’s latest stock sale offering, according to the latest report from Pro Football Talk.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Considered Favorite to Land Colts QB Carson Wentz

According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, quarterback Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts are headed for a breakup, leaving the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a move. Benjamin believes the Colts are interested in another veteran quarterback and could trade Wentz this offseason. In doing so, a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

Would Marcus Mariota Benefit Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a mobile quarterback, and their best option in free agency could be Marcus Mariota. Mariota will hit the open market after spending the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2015 first-round pick played a pretty strict mobile QB role in 2021, throwing just two passes, but playing in 10 games and rushing 13 times for 87 yards and a touchdown.
NFL
247Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Todd McShay projects Malik Willis as Steelers' next QB in Mock 2.0

Between now and the 2022 NFL Draft, multiple quarterbacks will likely shuffle in and out of the supposed No. 1 spot at the position, and one team that might be looking for its quarterback of the future are the Pittsburgh Steelers. There does not seem to be a particularly strong consensus on how Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss' Matt Corral measure up against each other, although perhaps Corral has dropped below the other two somewhat. The question of Willis vs. Pickett could be a matter of taste due to their contrasting styles, and Todd McShay explained Thursday on Get Up why he projected Willis to the Steelers at No. 17 overall in his latest mock draft.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Drops 11 Spots in PFF Top 101 Players

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt fell 11 spots, from nine to 20, in Pro Football Focus' Top 101 players of 2021. Watt ranked ninth after a Defensive Player of the Year finalist year in 2020. The Steelers linebacker finished the year 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 15 games.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy