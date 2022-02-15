ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Guaranteed income offered to 150 young adults in Kentucky’s largest city

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSBds_0eEt2sFf00

A guaranteed income initiative has launched in Kentucky’s largest city that will give 150 young adults $500 monthly for a year, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The money is meant to supplement current income for people ages 18 to 24 and be a tool to advance racial and gender equity, Fischer said in a statement announcing the program. Participants will decide how to spend the money.

The program is open to those living in three neighborhoods of the city where data shows there is concentrated poverty and large gaps in education and employment because leaders believe that’s where it will have the most impact, the statement said. Applications are being accepted through Monday.

The program will be administered by Louisville Metro Government, Metro United Way and Mayors for Guaranteed Income.

Louisville is the 20th city to offer the pilot program in partnership with Mayors for Guaranteed Income.

Comments / 14

Amanda Reece
3d ago

It should be open to all Metro Louisville not just certain areas in the west end.. That is geographical racism

Reply(3)
11
lablueyezzzz
2d ago

so straight white ppl need not apply?? sounds like bs to me. talking racial and gender equity in lower income areas... white ppl live in the hood too.

Reply
3
Scott Lewis
2d ago

Since Kentucky has so much extra money, does this mean we don't have to waste $150 billion to bailout Kentucky this year?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bluegrass Live

Avian flu detected in Kentucky near Tennessee border

A case of avian influenza has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky near the Tennessee border, according to a joint news release from the states’ agriculture departments. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples from...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Bluegrass Live

Event seeks donations for domestic violence shelters across Kentucky

Kroger and other grocery stores are participating in an event that aims to collect donations for domestic violence shelters around Kentucky. Shop and Share will be held Saturday at Kroger stores across the state as well as select Food City, Super Dollar, IGA and Save-a-Lot locations, according to a statement from Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear, who encouraged people shopping at those locations to participate.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky governor wants to build vehicle charging network

Kentucky is eligible to receive as much as about $10 million in federal grant funding to build an electric vehicle charging network, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. The money is part of around $5 billion available to states over the next five years under the new federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman ships snowman to her sister in Florida

A classroom of kindergarten students in Florida got a big surprise in late January when they received a snowman shipped from Danville. SouthShore Charter Academy kindergarten teacher Robin Hughes, who is from Louisa, Kentucky, had the idea to show her students snow in a state that rarely goes below freezing. When she asked her students who had seen snow before, only two of them raised their hands.
FLORIDA STATE
Bluegrass Live

Funding to help low-income Kentuckians pay heating bills

Kentucky will receive federal funding to help low-income residents pay their heating and cooling bills, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The more than $1.5 million coming to the state is from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the governor said. It’s the first installment of a five-year investment in the energy assistance program provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law, he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky house passes employer relief on unemployment insurance taxes

The Kentucky House overwhelmingly passed a bill Monday that would extend pandemic-related relief for employers on their unemployment insurance tax assessments. The measure would allow employers to continue using the rate set for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters say it it would save Kentucky businesses, on average, about $70 per employee. The bill would apply retroactively to Jan. 1, 2022, if it becomes law.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky workers have one day left for to apply for unemployment aid for those who lost jobs due to tornadoes

Some Kentucky workers who lost their jobs after the tornadoes last month have one day left to apply for disaster unemployment assistance from the state. Applicants have to be unable to receive other kinds of unemployment aid to be considered and have to explain how, when and where their job was lost, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said..
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

$19M awarded for water, sewer projects in northern Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear has awarded $19.4 million to improve water and sewer systems in northern Kentucky. The funding will go to one municipality and three water utilities that serve customers in Campbell, Kenton and Boone counites, a statement from Beshear’s office said. The Northern Kentucky Area Development District submitted...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy