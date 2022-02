WORCESTER - The Worcester Board of Health met in a special meeting on Wednesday, February 16, to again take up rescinding of the city-wide mask mandate. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the Board of Health voted to rescind the mandate in a 3-2 vote on February 7. However, on February 11, it was announced the board would meet to vote a second time, as newest board appointee Gary Rosen had yet to take the oath of office.

