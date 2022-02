Sixers big boss Daryl Morey finally got his white whale. In this case, James Harden, and they rolled out him and Paul Millsap yesterday. “Doc [Rivers] and the coaching staff and the players have put us in a spot where, as we make this trade, we are well-positioned to go on a run — and a run that hopefully excites the city of Philadelphia,” Morey said. ” … We wanted to give up nothing. But you have to give up something to make a trade and get a Hall of Famer and a player that can put us into a different tier of competing. We’re very comfortable.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO