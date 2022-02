A dog collar match between MJF and CM Punk is set for AEW Revolution. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite opened with Punk discussing how MJF constantly references Roddy Piper, and since he wants to bePiper, why not do one of his more famous matches. He brought out the dog collar and challenged MJF to the match for Revolution on March 6. MJF came out to respond, but had no words and simply left as the segment ended. It was confirmed later in the night that Tony Khan had signed the match.

