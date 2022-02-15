ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Finds Their QB

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2022 NFL Draft with needs on both sides of the ball, but none bigger than finding a new quarterback. With the 2022 Senior Bowl behind them and the NFL Combine just weeks away, there's a feel on how Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert will approach their team needs this April.

Steelers Biggest Needs:

  • Quarterback
  • Center
  • Offensive Tackle
  • Cornerback
  • Middle Linebacker
  • Wide Receiver

After missing their top target, the Steelers stick offense and find two three players in the first four rounds to add to their growing group of players.

Round 1, Pick 20: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

The Steelers would love a quarterback, but Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett won't be available come pick 20. So, second on their list of needs is the offensive line, and with a name like Zion Johnson still on the board, it's an easy fit.

Johnson brings a lot of the last generation of Steelers offensive linemen with him into the NFL. His intelligence and football I.Q. give you a strong David DeCastro, Al Villanueva feel, but his physicality on the field reminds you of Maurkice Pouncey.

Johnson provides versatility on the inside of the line, with some natural talent at guard and the ability to play center if needed.

Round 2, Pick 52: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

At some point, the Steelers want a quarterback, and this team has been invested in Sam Howell for a long time. Howell isn't Willis or Pickett, but there is a ceiling high enough to have faith in the future, and maybe even compete with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins right now.

Pittsburgh misses out on a first-round passer but finds one their familiar with in the second. But honestly, the amount of time Tomlin and Colbert have spent scouting Howell already, they likely feel pretty comfortable waiting for him to drop.

Willis might be their first love, but he's not a realistic find for Pittsburgh. At least right now.

Offensive line and quarterback - check.

Round 3, Pick 84: Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming

Time to find an inside linebacker to accompany Devin Bush, and in the third round, Pittsburgh is able to selected Chas Muma out of Wyoming.

Muma was one of the most impressive inside linebackers at the 2022 Senior Bowl, and his mid-round grade leaves him available for teams with more needs to address before inside backer - like the Steelers.

Muma has the potential to come in and start as a rookie while also leaving hope that a backup role could suit him well in year one. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh will hope Buddy Johnson takes a second-year leap and finds playing time on defense.

Round 4, Pick 138: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

*Estimated by Overthecap.com

By the time this is all over, Christian Watson might play himself into the first two rounds, but for right now, he remains a mid-round pick. And if the Steelers are able to select the 6-foot-4 wideout from North Dakota State, they'll land the steal of the draft.

Watson moves smoother than almost any wide receiver in this draft and has more build than any of them. He has plenty of Chase Claypool characteristics in his physical build, which has intrigued the Steelers once and will likely again.

Watson allows the Steelers to utilize him, Claypool and Diontae Johnson across the field, with some of the best size in the NFL. An easy fourth-round selection for Pittsburgh.

Round 7, Pick 223: Jermaine Walker, CB, Virginia Tech

The Steelers have plenty of uncertainty at cornerback, and with a deep class at the position, they should be able to take advantage. Jermaine Walker led the ACC in interceptions this season, adding to an already impressive career at Virginia Tech.

After some drop off, mostly due to a foot injury that killed a majority of his 2020 season, Walker will slide to the bottom of the NFL Draft this spring.

Perfect for the Steelers.

Tre Norwood played a solidified role on Pittsburgh's defense in 2021, why can't Walker in 2022? Maybe not as a starter across from Cam Sutton, at least as a depth piece in year one.

Round 7, Pick 239: Jordan Mason, RB, Georgia Tech

Finding a suitable compliment to Najee Harris has better odds in free agency, but using a late-round pick still gives the Steelers potential with such a talented class.

Mason played as the backup to Jahmyr Gibbs during his time at Georgia Tech and still has some potential that's uncracked heading into the draft.

Pittsburgh could add him to the mix with hopes he proves better than Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Is Chase Claypool on the Trade Block?

Comments / 0

Related
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Quarterbacks

We’re back! The BTSC Big Board crew has returned for a second consecutive season! Between now and April, numerous BTSC draft analysts will give you stats, grades, and in-depth scouting reports for over 300 prospects in this year’s class. Just like last year, we will be doing these rankings by position until the week of the draft, when we finalize the overall rankings and release our all-positions-combined big board.
NFL
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback is best fit for Steelers

The Steelers are looking to find their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Evidently, Todd McShay has one prospect in mind for the proud franchise. According to McShay, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be a tremendous fit for the Steelers. “He’s a dynamic athlete,” started McShay. “That’s what you get,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Sam Howell
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1 Quarterback Trades

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it’s officially on to the offseason. Now that the draft order is official, it’s time to get rolling with the mock drafts. While free agency will change the outlook and needs of every NFL team, the NFL draft is the focal point of the offseason. With that in mind, let’s get rolling with my first mock draft of the year!
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Pittsburgh#Nfl Combine#American Football#Steelers Biggest Needs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Patrick wants Von Miller to sign with Broncos in free agency

After winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, outside linebacker Von Miller is now scheduled to become a free agent in March. The Rams would like to re-sign Miller, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the 32-year-old edge defender opts to test free agency this spring. That would leave the door open for the possibility of Miller returning to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Are Reportedly Hiring Franchise Legend

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly hiring franchise legend Sam Madison as the team’s corner backs coach/pass game specialist, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Madison spent the last three seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerbacks/secondary coach and will replace former Dolphins CBs coach Charles Burks, who left for a similar role in Cincinnati this offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Centre Daily

Report: Buccaneers Signing OL to Futures Contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing offensive lineman Brandon Walton to a futures contract, The Athletic's Greg Auman reported on Tuesday. Walton spent the entire 2021 season on the Buccaneers' practice squad, a year removed from being in the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Steelers make Round 1 trade, go all-in at QB

There is no hiding the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, all eyes have been on how the team will handle the quarterback position in 2022 and beyond. Will they draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, will they make a trade...
NFL
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy