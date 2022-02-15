ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

What Taco Bell reward is coming on May 19?

By Cristine Struble
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI took some twists and turns, there was a mystery in the Taco Bell add. While the Super Bowl commercials seemed to be about crypto, electric cars and beer, the Taco Bell clip had people wonder, what is the Taco Bell reward coming in...

foodsided.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Has a Deal with $1 Burgers All Month

If you're trying to dig up deals on a quick meal, mobile apps from restaurants are always a good bet. Wendy's is definitely one of the chains that almost always has its app loaded with discounts. In Wendy's app right now, you'll find an offer that can land you a...
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

These Are the Most Popular Taco Bell Menu Items in Each State

My Taco Bell order changes month to month, based on both the ever-changing menu and my cravings. But apparently, the rest of the US is picking favorites. By analyzing Google Trends data from October 2020 to October 2021, apartment group The Waycroft has rounded up the most popular Taco Bell orders based on state.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Super Bowl Commercials#Quick Service#Food Drink#Super Bowl Lvi#Nba#Foodsided#Vegetarian#Taco Bells
lebanonlocalnews.com

Construction to close Taco Bell entrance

The entrance to the Cedar Green Plaza Retail Center and Taco Bell will be closed for a week, starting Monday, Feb. 14, for construction, the City of Lebanon has announced. During the closure, which will run until Feb. 21, detours will be in place, and access to the retail center and Taco Bell will be possible via the newly constructed Primrose Street or from the entrance on South Santiam Highway.
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds a Taco Bell Favorite to Its Menu

When McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report veers away from variations on hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and varying kinds of chicken chunks, it tends to fail. McSpaghetti still exists in some global markets as does McPizza, but both failed spectacularly in the U.S. The fast-food giant has some items on...
RESTAURANTS
brandeating.com

Taco Bell Tests New Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada

Taco Bell tests the new Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada for a limited time at select locations in the Sacramento area. Taco Bell's Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada features white-meat Crispy Chicken (the same as in the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco that's being offered nationally), either Avocado Ranch sauce or Creamy Chipotle sauce, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar, and diced tomatoes, wrapped up and grilled in a warm flour tortilla. It's mostly the same components as the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco but in greater quantity and with a slightly different form.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WMBF

Dolly Parton wants Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican Pizza

(WMBF) - Dolly Parton recently divulged she’s a huge Taco Bell fan and loved the Mexican Pizza. In an interview with Insider, the singer said Taco Bell should bring back the dish discontinued in November 2020. Parton said she used to love Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, which featured ground...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CharlotteObserver.com

Taco Bell Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell changes its menu fairly often. That led to heartache when the chain eliminated its beloved Mexican Pizza and elation when plans to bring it back became public. Some menu favorites have not been so lucky. Over the past few years, the chain has purged its menu a number of times.
RESTAURANTS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Taco Bell looking for hundreds of workers in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Taco Bell is looking for hundreds of workers in Southern California, from cooks to restaurant managers to corporate executives. Corporate senior human resources director Heather McCoy spoke to ABC7's Phillip Palmer about opportunities around the region.
BELL, CA
Wide Open Eats

Taco Bell Sauces Ranked From Scorching To Bland

There was once a time when Taco Bell only had three Taco Bell sauces and nacho cheese sauce to choose from. And if you only find yourself doing a quick drive-thru to pick up your usual, you'll be shocked to find that, with a little menu research, you can order way more than the OGs now. Some sauces can even be ordered on Amazon. Taco Bell has stepped up its hot sauce game in recent years and has a whopping total of 10 "sauces."
RESTAURANTS
CBS Austin

Taco Bell and Klondike bring back Choco Taco

It looks like Taco Bell is trying to steal the spotlight from McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. The fast-food giant is bringing back the Klondike Choco Taco. For those unfamiliar with the dessert item, it's a taco-shaped waffle cone filled with fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream covered in a nutty topping. The...
RESTAURANTS
Kansas City Star

Forget The Bell, Rival Now Has Mini Tacos

While America is usually known for super-sizing everything, the tiny food trend also comes with a history, from mini M&Ms (that cost the same as real ones) to the tiny food videos currently taking over the internet. To feed this taste for all things small and cute, fast food chain...
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

Taco Bell parent Yum beats on revenue but misses on profit

Yum Brands Inc. reported fourth quarter net income of $330 million, or $1.11 per share, down from $332 million, or $1.08 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.02 missed the FactSet consensus for $1.09. Revenue of $1.890 billion was up from $1.743 billion and just ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.877 billion. Worldwide same-store sales were up 5%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 4% growth. KFC was up 5%, Taco Bell grew 8% and Pizza Hut was up 3%. Habit Burger Grill same-store sales were up 11%. Yum added 4,180 locations during the year, with KFC opening the most, 2,471. Yum stock was nearly flat in Wednesday premarket trading, but shares have rallied 21.2% over the past year. The S&P 500 index is up 15.6% over the last 12 months.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
QSR magazine

Taco Bell Rolls Out Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

Available for a limited time beginning February 10, Taco Bell fans can get their hands on the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. The arrival of the newest DLT in Taco Bell restaurants comes immediately after the launch of the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, offering a limited edition DLT experience designed for Taco Bell’s biggest fans.
RESTAURANTS
Franklin News Post

The Grande Escape | Taco Bell

It’s our big game ad! Check it out to get a bold new taste of what it means to Live Más. Visit the Taco Bell WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/2d9aD1m. Follow Taco Bell on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2dQANEw. Follow Taco Bell on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2dABLG2. Add Taco Bell on SNAPCHAT: http://bit.ly/2cXAPxw. Download The Taco...
RESTAURANTS
invenglobal.com

Hungrybox buys 240 tacos from Taco Bell after successful Twitch stream

While the Super Bowl often takes up a lot of people's focus, Hungrybox still managed to have a successful stream on February 13 thanks to a promise he made to his fans. To get the Super Smash Bros. community hype, Hungrybox announced that he would be doing a 90-minute stream that would result in him buying Taco Bell tacos equivalent to the amount of his new sub total after the stream.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

FanSided

232K+
Followers
428K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy