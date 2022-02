Hackney Council has put out the call: it wants the help of local artists to renovate that much-loved stretch of Dalston known as Ridley Road. Part of the exciting, million-quid overhaul of the street, the chosen artists will be asked to create two public works that reflect the character and spirit of Ridley Road Market. The council has also made it clear that the artworks need to reference the history and heritage of the area. Considering the market started in 1880, there’s a lot of history and heritage to work with. The final request is that applicants should know all about the area and understand the market’s special significance.

