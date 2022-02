If Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s loved ones have any sense, they’ll do whatever it takes to keep the actors from watching the teaser trailer for their upcoming film Deep Water (directed by Adrian Lyne). The minute-long clip that dropped on Monday really is that uncomfortable. It was always going to be, given that the pair’s heavily paparazzi-ed relationship is no more, but Hulu really outdid itself when it chose to forgo a traditional trailer format and excerpt what we hope (for de Armas and Affleck’s sake, anyway) is the most unsettlingly steamy scene in the entire film.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO