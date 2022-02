Ahead of the film's March premiere at SXSW, Shudder has acquired The Cellar, with plans to release it on streaming services this April!. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today the acquisition of The Cellar, from critically-acclaimed Irish writer-director Brendan Muldowney and starring Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken, ahead of the film’s world premiere at SXSW. The film is also the closing film of FrightFest Glasgow. The Cellar will have a day-and-date premiere on April 15th, streaming exclusively on Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand with a U.S. theatrical release through RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO