Politics

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Gets Vladimir Putin’s Big Table Treatment

By Tom Sykes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was seated at Vladimir Putin’s giant conference table Tuesday, as he met with the Russian president in the latest attempt by a European leader...

www.thedailybeast.com

UPI News

Ukraine separatists evacuates civilians as Ukrainian crisis intensifies

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian separatists have started evacuating civilians as shelling between them and Ukrainian forces intensifies, hinting at another escalation that could lead to a Russian invasion as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue diplomacy efforts. Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic,...
Brookings Institution

Scholz holds his ground in Putin’s den

Would he, like President Emmanuel Macron of France, be lied to by Vladimir Putin? Would he be humiliated, like U.K. foreign secretary Liz Truss at the hands of her counterpart Sergei Lavrov? Worse, would the Russian president ensnare him in a bogus peacemaker role, setting him up as a 21st century Neville Chamberlain?
Reuters

In joust with Putin, Germany's Scholz displays more assertive style

MOSCOW/BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - (This Feb. 15 story has been refiled to correct year in paragraph 5) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been accused of weak leadership in the Ukraine crisis and being soft on Russia. Yet on his visit to the Kremlin on Tuesday, he not only stood up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he seemed to relish it.
knewsradio.com

Russia Pulls Some Troops; Putin Meets With German Chancellor

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures speaking during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Putin says Moscow is ready for security talks with the U.S. and NATO, as the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine — new signs that may suggest a Russian invasion of its neighbor isn't imminent despite snowballing Western fears. (Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) used locally Feb 15th 2022 @ap.images.
West Central Tribune

Susan Estrich commentary: Vladimir Putin's posturing

I feel badly for Ukraine, poor country. Here is Russian President Vladimir Putin , posturing for the whole world to see, ready to invade his smaller and weaker neighbor. Here is the big United States, issuing warnings, moving troops, making clear our intention to defend Europe. It has all the...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin holding another meeting at extremely long table sparks jokes online

Vladimir Putin has been photographed sitting at another absurdly-long conference table for individual meetings with his government’s ministers over Russia’s tensions with Ukraine.The Russian president was snapped sitting at the end of the long mahogany table at a distance of at least four metres from foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and defence minister Sergei Shoigu.The image from Russian state media was posted on Twitter by global affairs analyst Michael Bociurkiw, who pointed out that – on 10 February – Mr Putin sat close to Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev “divided only by a small coffee table”. Others created memes using the...
Foreign Policy

Germany’s Scholz Meets Putin in Moscow

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds talks with Bahrain’s crown prince, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid truck protests. If you would like to receive Morning Brief...
Washington Times

German leader Olaf Scholz in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow

KYIV, Ukraine NATO troops headed to Eastern Europe and some nations worked to move their citizens and diplomats out of Ukraine on Monday, as Germany’s chancellor made a last-ditch attempt to head off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. With the world already...
