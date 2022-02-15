ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators Eye Resolution Backing Ukraine Amid Russia Tension

By Fred Cruz
 3 days ago

(AP) — The U.S. Senate is considering a resolution in support of Ukraine’s independence while stopping short of legislation to...

Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
UPI News

Ukraine separatists evacuates civilians as Ukrainian crisis intensifies

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian separatists have started evacuating civilians as shelling between them and Ukrainian forces intensifies, hinting at another escalation that could lead to a Russian invasion as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue diplomacy efforts. Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic,...
POLITICS
kurv.com

Biden: Russian Threat To Invade Ukraine Still ‘very high’

(AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe have resurged as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict. Dignitaries raced for solutions but...
U.S. POLITICS
#Ukraine#Senate Leadership#Ap#The U S Senate#Russian#The White House#Western
WEKU

Why the U.S. is taking the tack of raising public alarms on Russia

The U.S. is engaging in high-stakes diplomacy as it insists Russia is preparing for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia claims it's not, but it has Ukraine surrounded. An outbreak of shelling in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, the worst since a cease-fire was reached two years ago, set off alarms that it could spiral into something bigger.
U.S. POLITICS
Country
Russia
kurv.com

NATO: Russia Misleads World On Troop Movements Near Ukraine

(AP) — NATO allies are accusing Russia of misleading the world and disseminating “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to bases. They charge that Moscow has instead added as many as 7,000 more troops near its tense border with Ukraine. With Western fears high that Russia is planning to invade, tensions also spiked Thursday along the line that separates Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east. The parties accusing each other of intensive shelling. After a handful of positive signals from Russia that lowered the temperature in the crisis earlier in the week, the pendulum appeared to be swinging in the opposite direction again. Russia has massed 150,000-plus troops near Ukraine.
POLITICS
kurv.com

Biden: US Has Not Verified Claim Of Russia Troop Withdrawal

(AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border. Biden says an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility. Biden made the remarks Tuesday at the White House hours after...
U.S. POLITICS
kurv.com

Putin: Some Troops Near Ukraine Leaving; Dialogue To Go On

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is ready for security talks with the U.S. and NATO, as the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine — new signs that may suggest a Russian invasion of its neighbor isn’t imminent despite snowballing Western fears.
MILITARY
kurv.com

Biden: Defending Ukraine Liberty Could Cause US Economy Pain

(AP) — President Joe Biden is acknowledging the likelihood that U.S. and allied sanctions on Russia in retaliation for an invasion of Ukraine would have significant blowback on the American economy, including possible price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply. Biden says, “The American people understand...
POLITICS
kurv.com

Ukraine Shows Unity As West Sees No Sign Of Russian Pullback

(AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity, while the West said it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. While a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize Wednesday, the United States and its allies say the threat remains strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability at stake. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he wants a peaceful path out of the crisis, and U.S. President Joe Biden promised the U.S. would continue to give diplomacy “every chance,” but he struck a skeptical tone about Moscow’s intentions. Biden also insisted Washington would not “sacrifice basic principles” respecting Ukraine sovereignty.
POLITICS
kurv.com

US Accuses Financial Website Of Spreading Russian Propaganda

(AP) — U.S. intelligence officials allege a conservative financial website with a significant American readership is amplifying Kremlin propaganda. And the intelligence officials said Tuesday five media outlets targeting Ukrainians have taken direction from Russian spies. The officials say an English-language financial news site with more than 1.2 million...
FOREIGN POLICY

