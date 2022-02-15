Senators Eye Resolution Backing Ukraine Amid Russia Tension

(AP) — NATO allies are accusing Russia of misleading the world and disseminating “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to bases. They charge that Moscow has instead added as many as 7,000 more troops near its tense border with Ukraine. With Western fears high that Russia is planning to invade, tensions also spiked Thursday along the line that separates Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east. The parties accusing each other of intensive shelling. After a handful of positive signals from Russia that lowered the temperature in the crisis earlier in the week, the pendulum appeared to be swinging in the opposite direction again. Russia has massed 150,000-plus troops near Ukraine.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO