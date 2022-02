Raleigh, N.C. — French fry fans in Durham will soon have another option to check out. Buena Papa Fry Bar, which opened its first location last year inside Morgan Street Food Hall, announced Wednesday that it will be opening a second location at the Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham in May. It will be in the former Built-In-Burger spot in the food court.

