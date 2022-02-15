ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Black History Month: Harlem Globetrotter Chris Handles

By Chelsea Monae Williams
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Srb7K_0eEt1Qco00

(KTVE/KARD)— In honor of Black History Month, we take a look at Chris Handles Franklin, a Harlem Globetrotter from Pennsylvania and how he uses his home court advantage to uplift and assist those around him.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Drug investigation leads to the arrest of Sterlington man

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of South Third Street in reference to a narcotics investigation. Agents observed 42-year-old Deatrick Canfield leaving the residence and he was placed in handcuffs and advised of his […]
STERLINGTON, LA
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
BET

T-Pain Says We Should Stop Celebrating Black History Month

Rapper T-Pain has his thoughts on Black History Month and doesn’t think folks should celebrate it. Instead, he says that Black people should be a part of history year round and not just for one month. “[White people should] stop celebrating it. I don’t think we should celebrate Black...
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Black History Month Heroes You Should Know: Henry Box Brown

Happy Black History Month! This is the third blog of a series of blogs called “Black History Month Heroes You Should Know”. Each blog focuses on the life and career of a Black American whose life has shaped American history. The focus of today’s blog is Henry Box...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Kard#Ktve#Racism
WTAJ

The Harlem Globetrotters set to entertain at the Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Centre County for a stop on their Spread Game Tour!. Zeus McClurkin joined WTAJ News this morning to talk about the completely transformed live event tour that they are calling a “fully branded entertainment experience.”. “This year,...
NBA
94.5 PST

Enter to Win Harlem Globetrotters Tickets in Trenton, NJ

You could win a four-pack of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters for the Spread Game Tour when it comes to the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ on February 26, 2022. Come enjoy four quarters of big plays, ankle-breaking moves, and ball handling wizardry! Tickets are on sale now HarlemGlobetrotters.com. This is the team that everyone can cheer for!
NBA
Black Enterprise

McCormick® Celebrates Black History Month with Soul-Cuterie Boards

McCormick® brand announced they are partnering with award-winning chef, taste-maker, soul food and southern cooking expert Millie Peartree, to acknowledge the history and prominence of soul food by transforming traditional charcuterie boards into Soul-Cuterie boards for Black History Month. This collaboration provides fans the opportunity to not only celebrate...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
MyArkLaMiss

Woman run over twice by ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after her ex-boyfriend ran her over twice at a Cordova residence on Valentine’s Day, according to police. The woman told officers that she and her ex-boyfriend Lemuel Taylor were arguing inside of his BMW in the driveway of a home on Acadia Place on Feb. 14. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after Monroe Police performs drug bust

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Monroe Police conducted a narcotics search warrant at the residence on the 300 block of North 23rd Street. Upon arrival, they made contact with 46-year-old Dewayne A. Major and located the following items inside of the residence: A pill bottle containing Xanax and tramadol A large […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe police seek help identifying Home Depot theft suspects

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and woman pictured below. Both are wanted for questioning in a felony theft that happened at Home Depot on Millhaven Road. Authorities asks if anyone knows the identity of the suspects to contact MPD at 318-329-2600 or Crime […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy