Elkhart, IN

19-year-old arrested in double slaying of Elkhart pizza shop employees

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in the weekend slayings of two people whose bodies were found behind a pizza shop, authorities said Monday.

Haley Smith, 22, and Dustin Carr, 37, were shot Saturday night in Elkhart in northern Indiana. They worked at a Papa John’s, and the bodies were discovered by another employee Sunday, The Elkhart Truth reported.

A former employee made incriminating statements to police and was in custody, the newspaper reported, citing court records. Formal charges were expected this week.

“It is clear that the killings were targeted at the specific victims and the public is not at risk” after the arrest, Elkhart County prosecutor Vicki Elaine Becker said.

The evidence so far includes video from the pizza shop and statements from people who worked there.

The Elkhart police department’s homicide unit is investigating and officials have asked anyone with information about the two deaths to contact police.

