Spartanburg city ordinance to prohibit some short-term rentals tabled until March

Spartanburg city council voted Monday to table a zoning ordinance that would prohibit some residential zone short-term rentals that don't meet certain criteria.

The motion to table the ordinance was proposed by Mayor Jerome Rice, then the council reached a consensus to revisit the ordinance on March 14.

The city, including City Attorney Bob Coler and the City Planning team, will conduct further research, update, and present the ordinance again on March 14, where city council hopes to reach a more informed decision.

What was updated as of Monday, Feb. 14?

Since it was originally proposed on Jan 24, the ordinance is updated to add DT-3 district to the existing zones.

As of now, the proposed ordinance would regulate short-term rentals less than 30 days in R-15, R-12, R-8 Single Family District, R-8 General Residential District, R-6 General Residential District, R-6 Live/Work District, or Downtown District DT-3, according to Exhibit I included in the Feb. 14 City Council Meeting Agenda.

The update also allows for some short-term rental operations that obtain "a short-term rental permit and any necessary business license" from the city.

The current language presented in the agenda asks the property to meet the following criteria to qualify for a short-term rental permit:

► In compliance with any and all of the requirements of the Code of Laws and Zoning Ordinance in the City of Spartanburg. According to Coler, this is in place to ensure the rentals receiving permits are not in violation of any other city code or ordinances.

► The City Manager or his or her designee determines that a short-term lease will not be "detrimental to the surrounding properties."

► The property needs to either be: 1) smaller than 1,500 square feet with the owner residing within five miles or; 2) greater than 1,500 square feet with the property owner residing there, while no more than 50% of the property is being leased.

Mixed opinions in public comment

During the public comment portion of Monday's council meeting, many residents shared their views and suggestions for short-term rentals in the City of Spartanburg. Some of the main areas of concerns that favor a ban or strict regulations include neighborhood stability, traffic and parking and gentrification.

Sevi Alvarez, a Spartanburg resident, cited scholarly studies that find AirBnBs and other short-term rentals to lead to rising rents, rising real estate taxes, and decreasing housing stock available for residents. Alvarez expressed concerns about gentrification within the city and shared his belief that the city's ordinance would proactively mitigate gentrification.

Those who spoke against a ban discussed short-term rentals' role in their lives, Some cited their short-term rental as essential family and child support income and an important element to their homeownership.

AirBnB hosts McKrae Game and Jeff Dawkins' family were featured in a recent Herald-Journal story into what the ban may mean for their family income and Black homeownership in the City of Spartanburg.

Moore resident Claire Austil, who spoke on behalf of short-term rental hosts, shared concerns about how a ban on short-term rentals may affect young professionals starting families.

Residents also requested more research and data to be presented to the general public about how short-term rentals in the city are affecting neighborhoods across the city, housing stock, and issues related to gentrification.

What was discussed among the council?

The city council engaged with different sides of the issue to discuss how they may balance community interests.

During the meeting, Councilwoman Meghan Smith expressed hopes to see more data-based research into the issues faced by short-term rental hosts and neighborhood complaints. The council agreed that some form of regulation may be helpful, but a complete ban may not be the solution.

"It seems like we're on the tail end of a pandemic, and so many individuals have lost income, wages, and things of that nature," said Councilwoman Erica Brown. "I don't feel comfortable telling someone that we're taking away the income you have been using to provide for your family and pay for child support."

Councilman Rob Rain raised concerns about requiring absentee properties to be smaller than 1,500 square feet. Brown also raised concerns about requiring absentee property owners to reside less than five miles from the rental properties. Brown suggested further research into what an appropriate mileage should be to ensure the property owners are invested in the community and can respond to complaints on a timely basis.

Why is the ordinance proposed now?

During the meeting, Councilwoman Meghan Smith requested Coler to explain why the city is working to issue the ordinance now. According to Coler, the complaints and interests aren't new to the city government. Aside from noise and other neighborhood complaints, some have expressed interests in investing in homes in Spartanburg and turning those into short-term rentals.

When asked why the ordinance is proposed before the comprehensive plan is finalized, where residential zoning within the city limits may change, Coler said this ordinance is to hold the city's position in place.

Coler acknowledged the possibility in the near future of updating the ordinance or regulation once the comprehensive plan is finalized.

