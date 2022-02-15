ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg city ordinance to prohibit some short-term rentals tabled until March

By Eva Wen, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TT2DV_0eEt0NG400

Spartanburg city council voted Monday to table a zoning ordinance that would prohibit some residential zone short-term rentals that don't meet certain criteria.

The motion to table the ordinance was proposed by Mayor Jerome Rice, then the council reached a consensus to revisit the ordinance on March 14.

The city, including City Attorney Bob Coler and the City Planning team, will conduct further research, update, and present the ordinance again on March 14, where city council hopes to reach a more informed decision.

What was updated as of Monday, Feb. 14?

Since it was originally proposed on Jan 24, the ordinance is updated to add DT-3 district to the existing zones.

As of now, the proposed ordinance would regulate short-term rentals less than 30 days in R-15, R-12, R-8 Single Family District, R-8 General Residential District, R-6 General Residential District, R-6 Live/Work District, or Downtown District DT-3, according to Exhibit I included in the Feb. 14 City Council Meeting Agenda.

The update also allows for some short-term rental operations that obtain "a short-term rental permit and any necessary business license" from the city.

The current language presented in the agenda asks the property to meet the following criteria to qualify for a short-term rental permit:

► In compliance with any and all of the requirements of the Code of Laws and Zoning Ordinance in the City of Spartanburg. According to Coler, this is in place to ensure the rentals receiving permits are not in violation of any other city code or ordinances.

► The City Manager or his or her designee determines that a short-term lease will not be "detrimental to the surrounding properties."

► The property needs to either be: 1) smaller than 1,500 square feet with the owner residing within five miles or; 2) greater than 1,500 square feet with the property owner residing there, while no more than 50% of the property is being leased.

Mixed opinions in public comment

During the public comment portion of Monday's council meeting, many residents shared their views and suggestions for short-term rentals in the City of Spartanburg. Some of the main areas of concerns that favor a ban or strict regulations include neighborhood stability, traffic and parking and gentrification.

Sevi Alvarez, a Spartanburg resident, cited scholarly studies that find AirBnBs and other short-term rentals to lead to rising rents, rising real estate taxes, and decreasing housing stock available for residents. Alvarez expressed concerns about gentrification within the city and shared his belief that the city's ordinance would proactively mitigate gentrification.

Those who spoke against a ban discussed short-term rentals' role in their lives, Some cited their short-term rental as essential family and child support income and an important element to their homeownership.

AirBnB hosts McKrae Game and Jeff Dawkins' family were featured in a recent Herald-Journal story into what the ban may mean for their family income and Black homeownership in the City of Spartanburg.

Moore resident Claire Austil, who spoke on behalf of short-term rental hosts, shared concerns about how a ban on short-term rentals may affect young professionals starting families.

Residents also requested more research and data to be presented to the general public about how short-term rentals in the city are affecting neighborhoods across the city, housing stock, and issues related to gentrification.

What was discussed among the council?

The city council engaged with different sides of the issue to discuss how they may balance community interests.

During the meeting, Councilwoman Meghan Smith expressed hopes to see more data-based research into the issues faced by short-term rental hosts and neighborhood complaints. The council agreed that some form of regulation may be helpful, but a complete ban may not be the solution.

"It seems like we're on the tail end of a pandemic, and so many individuals have lost income, wages, and things of that nature," said Councilwoman Erica Brown. "I don't feel comfortable telling someone that we're taking away the income you have been using to provide for your family and pay for child support."

Councilman Rob Rain raised concerns about requiring absentee properties to be smaller than 1,500 square feet. Brown also raised concerns about requiring absentee property owners to reside less than five miles from the rental properties. Brown suggested further research into what an appropriate mileage should be to ensure the property owners are invested in the community and can respond to complaints on a timely basis.

Why is the ordinance proposed now?

During the meeting, Councilwoman Meghan Smith requested Coler to explain why the city is working to issue the ordinance now. According to Coler, the complaints and interests aren't new to the city government. Aside from noise and other neighborhood complaints, some have expressed interests in investing in homes in Spartanburg and turning those into short-term rentals.

When asked why the ordinance is proposed before the comprehensive plan is finalized, where residential zoning within the city limits may change, Coler said this ordinance is to hold the city's position in place.

Coler acknowledged the possibility in the near future of updating the ordinance or regulation once the comprehensive plan is finalized.

Eva Wen covers the city of Spartanburg. Reach her via email at ewen@shj.com and find her on Twitter at evawen_WQH.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
Spartanburg, SC
Society
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#City Limits#City Planning#Short Term Rental#Spartanburg City Council
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

1K+
Followers
199
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy