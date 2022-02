Samsung is about to hold an Unpacked event like no other on February 9th. The Korean conglomerate will unveil its first Galaxy S phone that doubles as a Galaxy Note. We are of course referring to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has appeared in several leaks so far. The Ultra will be joining the more affordable Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus phones, which feature more traditional Galaxy S designs. But as exciting as these flagships might be, people are more likely to purchase a different Samsung phone this year, a device that competes against the iPhone SE rather than the more expensive iPhones: The Galaxy A53. The handset is the direct successor to the other Galaxy A5* models that sold tremendously well in previous years.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO