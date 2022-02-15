Controlling Inflation

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing yesterday looking at the future of the Renewable Fuels Standard. The current blending levels will sunset after 2022 leaving the government with the authority to set the Renewable Volume Obligations. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says a robust RFS will be needed to achieve the carbon reduction goals being touted by the Biden Administration.
Calls for the Fed to act quickly to raise rates from their historically low levels have reached a fever pitch following last week’s report that inflation jumped 7.5 percent over the last year, a four-decade high.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that gradual central bank interest rate hikes and “tapering” of bond purchases are not likely to be able to control inflation that is hitting the world’s poor the hardest. “Gradual interest rate hikes would still...
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Monday that he would like the central bank to "front-load" its rate hikes to quickly remove accommodation and get inflation under control. Speaking to CNBC, Bullard argued that the last four inflation reports have indicated that inflation was potentially "broadening" and...
With inflation surging right now, U.S. leaders are naturally thinking about how to fight it. In modern times, that responsibility has mostly fallen to the Federal Reserve. The Fed can (and likely will) raise interest rates to cool down the economy, which should — theoretically — lower demand for goods and services and reduce upward pressure on prices. This will also likely bring pain to many Americans as the economy is forced to slow down.
NEW YORK — St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard cautioned Thursday that without central bank action on interest rates, inflation could become an even more serious problem. "We're at more risk now than we've been in a generation that this could get out of control," he said during...
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney joined "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, and argued that the Fed raising interest rates "won’t be enough" to control inflation or the U.S. economy. MICK MULVANEY: I think you saw the comments from the Kansas City Fed President Bullard late last week...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and “condemn” Russian military aggression toward its neighbor as fresh fears emerged of a possible invasion that could spiral toward a European war. Action in the Senate came after President...
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sixteen groups representing the U.S. construction industry sent a letter to the White House opposing a recent executive order signed by President Joe Biden requiring "project labor agreements" in federal construction projects over $35 million. The order signed by Biden earlier this month, is expected...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed February 13 – 19 as Soil Health Awareness Week. Soil Health Coalition Board Director and Frankfort farmer Brian Johnson says it’s a great way to educate the public about the importance of soil health as the state’s economy relies on healthy soil to function properly.
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
Congressional Republicans are "concerned" by the newly-revealed allegations by special counsel John Durham, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California pledging oversight on what is uncovered should the GOP take back the House. McCarthy and several of his Republican colleagues in the House and Senate expressed their concerns with...
Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia’s plans for an invasion of Ukraine go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons and urged Moscow to renew diplomatic efforts rather than launch what would be the largest land invasion in Europe since the end of the Second World War.“Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, who addressed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the ongoing crisis.Live updates: Latest on Ukraine crisisMr Blinken’s suggestion that Russian plans on inflicting attacks using other than “conventional” weapons...
