Congress & Courts

Controlling Inflation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControlling rapidly rising inflation has to be a priority for Congress. South Dakota Senator...

wnax.com

wnax.com

Senate EPW Committee Looks at Future of RFS

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing yesterday looking at the future of the Renewable Fuels Standard. The current blending levels will sunset after 2022 leaving the government with the authority to set the Renewable Volume Obligations. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says a robust RFS will be needed to achieve the carbon reduction goals being touted by the Biden Administration.
State
South Dakota State
mtpr.org

Price Controls, Black Markets, And Skimpflation: The WWII Battle Against Inflation

With inflation surging right now, U.S. leaders are naturally thinking about how to fight it. In modern times, that responsibility has mostly fallen to the Federal Reserve. The Fed can (and likely will) raise interest rates to cool down the economy, which should — theoretically — lower demand for goods and services and reduce upward pressure on prices. This will also likely bring pain to many Americans as the economy is forced to slow down.
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
Person
John Thune
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
#Inflation
wnax.com

South Dakota Soil Health Awareness Week

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed February 13 – 19 as Soil Health Awareness Week. Soil Health Coalition Board Director and Frankfort farmer Brian Johnson says it’s a great way to educate the public about the importance of soil health as the state’s economy relies on healthy soil to function properly.
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
The Independent

Blinken says Russian attack plans for Ukraine go beyond ‘conventional’ weapons

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia’s plans for an invasion of Ukraine go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons and urged Moscow to renew diplomatic efforts rather than launch what would be the largest land invasion in Europe since the end of the Second World War.“Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, who addressed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the ongoing crisis.Live updates: Latest on Ukraine crisisMr Blinken’s suggestion that Russian plans on inflicting attacks using other than “conventional” weapons...
