BAY CITY, MI - A group of community leaders is aiming to build up Bay City’s “Freundschaft”, or friendship, with its German sister city. The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 is working on an initiative to celebrate Bay City and Ansbach, Germany’s 60 year anniversary with the creation of a monument that would serve as a public tribute to the partnership between the two cities. The proposal is to have a two-part sculpture made to resemble a split globe. Titled “Two Cities Connected”, one-half would be placed in each of the cities, which are located approximately 4,200 miles apart from each other.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO