California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined the state’s plan Thursday to formally shift to an "endemic" approach to learn to "live with" the coronavirus. The state is the first to officially make a blueprint for a waning virus nearly two years after a pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization and it will eschew lockdowns and mask mandates in favor of prevention and quick reaction to surges. The school mask mandate will remain in place for now. An announcement on Feb. 28 will let parents know when students will be able to remove them.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO