Local Sources - Four Southern Indiana suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to Mitchell burglary. On Sunday, February 6th, Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) Sgt. Greg Day and Indiana State Police DES Detective Josh Allen were contacted about a burglary that had occurred in the 3000 block of SR 37 in Mitchell, Indiana. An ISP trooper had taken the initial report of the crime on February 2nd. A former business, currently utilized as a personal maintenance shop, had been broken into and almost $40,000 worth of tools, tool boxes, and other equipment had been stolen.

MITCHELL, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO