Longtime Keys resident Carolyn Guarini knows that people either love Valentine’s Day or hate it. She wanted to come up with an event that was for everyone. “I wanted to create not just a show, but an experience that will have people walking away and looking forward to the next event. Dinner seems to be a focal point on Valentine’s Day, so I thought why not combine dinner with a show full of super talented musicians?”

KEY WEST, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO