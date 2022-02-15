ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host 2022 Oscars

By Carson Blackwelder
6abc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 94th Oscars will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts. "Good Morning America" revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The trio will be the first to host the Academy Awards since Jimmy Kimmel emceed...

6abc.com

CELEBRITIES
Whit

MOVIES
