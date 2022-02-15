ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Pharmaceutical Goods Trade Changed Due To COVID-19?

During COVID-19 pandemics trade in pharmaceutical products significantly increased despite a considerable drop in international trade as a whole. On March 11, 2020, World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, which in the next months has changed labor markets, global value chains, and world trade among others. Nearly two years into...

Seeking Alpha

Novartis launches generic version of Bristol Myers’ Revlimid in Europe

Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) focused on generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, announced on Friday that the company launched generic cancer medicine, lenalidomide, across 19 markets in Europe. Lenalidomide, commercialized by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) as Revlimid for conditions including multiple myeloma, will be made available for patients in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Aurinia Pharma gains after CEO comments on sales outlook

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH +4.4%) is trading higher after its Chief Executive Officer Peter Greenleaf hinted at strong sales for the company as the management prepares to release the financials for Q4 2021 at the end of February. Canada-based Aurinia (NASDAQ:AUPH) markets LUPKYNIS, an FDA-approved treatment for adult patients with active...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

BioNTech introduces plans for mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) introduced approach to establish scalable vaccine production in Africa by developing and delivering turnkey mRNA manufacturing facilities based on a container solution. At a meeting at BioNTech's (BNTX) new manufacturing facility in Marburg and at the invitation of kENUP Foundation, the company presented the container solution called “BioNTainer”...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Pharmaceuticals#World Trade Organization#Global Trade#Pharmaceutics#World Health Organization#Gtas#Cagr#European#Bayer#Otcpk#Bayzf#Bayry#Mrk#Rhhby#Novartis#Nvs#Johnson Johnson
bizjournals

Walmart joins Amazon in changing Covid-19 policies

Fully vaccinated Walmart employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work unless a state or local rule requires it, the retailer told associates in a Feb. 11 memo. The company also said it will eliminate daily health screenings for employees effective Feb. 28, except where mandated, in California, New York and Virginia. On March 31, the retailer will end its Covid-19 emergency leave policy, which had offered paid leave for pandemic-related absences in addition to regular paid time off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
simpleflying.com

33% Of Pilots Are Still Grounded Due To COVID-19

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 begins to recede, the havoc wreaked on airline travel since 2020 by the pandemic continues. 33% of airline pilots remain grounded or on furlough, according to a new survey from GOOSE Recruitment and FlightGlobal. The survey questioned some 1,700 pilots worldwide about their work status.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bostonreview.net

How Medicine Must Change for Endemic COVID-19

The beginning of Omicron’s retreat, while welcome, is certainly not the end of our fight with COVID-19. Yes, most Americans have probably (and unfortunately) been infected with SARS-CoV-2 at least once. As of last September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated 147 million infections in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, and we have seen about another 30 million reported cases since then (with tens of millions more likely unreported)—all at the unfathomable toll of over 890,000 lives. On the positive side, more than 60 percent of Americans have now been “fully” vaccinated against COVID-19, gaining good resistance against severe disease without risking death. Yet even though a solid majority of Americans has some protection against COVID-19 via vaccination, infection, or a combination of the two, the promised land of “herd immunity” does not lie before us, at least not as typically envisioned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Tracking COVID-19 infections: time for change

We need better numbers if we are to manage the pandemic. Natalie Dean is a biostatistician at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. You have full access to this article via your institution. One of the best ways the world has to get a clear view of COVID-19 is going underused....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

CF Industries: Strong Fundamentals & External Factors

CF Industries (CF) is the world's largest ammonia producer and has significant sway over the global supply and production of nitrogen and nitrogen-based fertilizers. The grains replenishment cycle, increase in energy prices, severe weather events and global trade tensions has led to outperformance of fertilizer prices and hence, the stock. Attractive fundamental valuation ratios and positive earnings momentum will continue to bode well for prospects of CF.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Riding The Agriculture Bull Market With CF Industries

In this article, I explain why CF Industries continues to be a buy based on agriculture fundamentals and its own ability to generate value. Agriculture has been a big part of my research since 2020. I have mentioned this in a few agriculture-focused articles this month. One of the companies I have followed and bought from the beginning is CF Industries (CF). This Deerfield, Illinois, based producer of fertilizers is key in not only the North American agriculture supply chain but the world's supply chain. Especially now, North American fertilizer companies are more important than "ever" as the agriculture bull thesis has evolved into a situation where the world faces food shortages. It not only puts a floor under fertilizer margins but also helps companies with the capabilities to meet the demand to further improve their business. Hence, I remain bullish on CF Industries.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
