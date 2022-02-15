Baltimore Buzz: Keep The Party Going

Normally you don't want to break any hearts, but this is a special exception. Check out this breakable chocolate heart from Sofi's Bakery in Glen Burnie! It's a hollowed out chocolate mold that you can smash open with the hammer to reveal more goodies inside!
New Orleans is more than a city. It’s a world-renowned mecca for Cajun and Southern cuisine, the birthplace of jazz, and a destination for party-seekers from age 21 to 101. New Orleans is a town, true, but more than that, it’s a feeling. That joie de vivre is...
Dr. Athol Morgan immigrated to the U.S. from Jamaica 40 years ago. He came to study at John's Hopkins and is now the Director of Cardiology at Grace Medical Center in West Baltimore. Dr. Morgan has dedicated his life to serving the Baltimore community.
After moving to Federal Hill in July, Sam Farrell decided to bring his tradition of daily trash cleanups to his new neighborhood. Almost every morning Farrell walks around for about 30 minutes and picks up trash. Farrell came to Baltimore from New York where he would do cleanups during his...
When you enter a food hall and are overwhelmed with choices, follow your nose to the best smelling stall. At miXt, just over the D.C. border in Brentwood, your sniffer might send you to Spice Kitchen from Nigerian American Chef Olumide Shokunbi. Almost all the dishes offered, including some sizzling wings, are dusted with a nut-based spice blend from West Africa that typically coats beef skewers called suya.
UPDATE: Bengies has responded to the recent criticism and announced an upcoming change in ownership – details here. Original story below… —— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A famous drive-in located in Middle River got a little more famous this week, although perhaps not for the reasons they would like. It seems Bengie’s Drive-In Theatre is hiring, and some residents took exception to …
Some actors, athletes, musicians, and television personalities call or at one point have called Maryland home. Maybe you saw them at the grocery store — or are still hoping to. Either way, here's your common thread with the rich and famous. Anna Faris (actress, podcast host): Farris was born...
Wico Street Beer Co.: This new brewery from cousins Jordan McGraw and Mike Richardson is currently under construction at the 1100 Wicomico building in Pigtown. McGraw hails from the beer scene—he was head brewer at Hysteria Brewing Company in Columbia for a number of years and currently works at Oliver Brewing Company—while Richardson complements McGraw’s suds knowledge with a background in finance. The two are looking forward to striking out on their own. “We’re cousins, we’re three months apart, so we’ve been best friends our whole lives. We’re living the dream,” Richardson says. “I’ve been working in finance ever since I graduated college; he’s been in the brewing industry, and we developed this passion together.”
Going to the salon can be a time commitment—a luxury some people just don’t have. That was the driving force behind a vision from two sisters who created a mobile salon business serving Maryland and Virginia. It’s not your average hair and makeup on the road. The idea...
Those looking to add new jewels to their vault or repair a timeless piece may want to act fast. After more than four decades of providing one-of-a-kind jewelry and customer service, Mercado &Associates Jewelry will soon close its doors. Owner Richard Pfisterer took over from the original proprietor, George Mercado,...
Recently I was looking at my to-do list, my list of chores and errands, and was reminded of a prayer. Looking it up for this article, I saw many variations that go something like this:. I am grateful for…. Early wakeups equals children to love. House to clean equals safe...
If you're looking for something new in your morning routine check out Miss Shirley's "B'more Breakfast Bowl" ! This scrumptious menu item includes scrambled eggs and parmesan, roasted sweet potato, sautéed spinach, jalapenos, sliced avocado and more!
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Pizza John's and Sorrento Of Arbutus are offering a heart shaped pizza! According to the national association of pizza operators, about 3 billion pizzas are sold in the United States each year.
It's expected to be a cooler night so why not see a movie at the parkway? Starting tonight, you can see "Summer of Soul." A film nominated for an Oscar this year in the documentary category. It will only be playing on the big screen here in Baltimore for two weekends!
