Baltimore Buzz: Keep The Party Going

Wico Street Beer Co.: This new brewery from cousins Jordan McGraw and Mike Richardson is currently under construction at the 1100 Wicomico building in Pigtown. McGraw hails from the beer scene—he was head brewer at Hysteria Brewing Company in Columbia for a number of years and currently works at Oliver Brewing Company—while Richardson complements McGraw’s suds knowledge with a background in finance. The two are looking forward to striking out on their own. “We’re cousins, we’re three months apart, so we’ve been best friends our whole lives. We’re living the dream,” Richardson says. “I’ve been working in finance ever since I graduated college; he’s been in the brewing industry, and we developed this passion together.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO